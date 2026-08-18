Massimo Group Adds Navy MWR as Fleet Customer, Expanding Government and Military-Related Sales Channel

New Fleet Customer Builds on Previously Announced U.S. Department of Defense

and U.S. Army Orders and Highlights Potential Applications for

Massimo's Newly Launched Sentinel HVAC Series

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility vehicles and innovative mobility solutions, today announced that Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation ("Navy MWR") has become a customer of the Company's expanding fleet sales channel, further advancing Massimo's strategy to grow its presence among government, military-affiliated and institutional customers.

Massimo Motor Sentinel 770 Ultra Red

The addition of Navy MWR follows Massimo's previously announced confirmed orders through the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Army represents another step in the Company's continued development of its dedicated fleet and government sales channel.

As part of the relationship, Massimo's newly launched Sentinel HVAC Series was identified as a strong fit for Navy MWR applications requiring utility, operator comfort and year-round usability. The Sentinel Series, introduced in 2026, features fully enclosed HVAC-equipped utility vehicles designed for customers operating across a wide range of climates and working environments.

"Navy MWR becoming a Massimo fleet customer is another important validation of the strategy we have been executing over the past year," said Quenton Petersen, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "We have been focused on expanding our customer base beyond traditional retail and dealer channels, and we are encouraged to see continued traction with government and military-related organizations following our previously announced Department of Defense and U.S. Army orders."

Petersen continued, "The Sentinel HVAC Series is particularly well suited for fleet customers that need a capable utility vehicle while also prioritizing operator comfort and year-round use. We believe this platform can address a meaningful range of applications across government facilities, military installations, municipalities and commercial fleet operations."

Massimo established its dedicated fleet and commercial sales initiative to pursue customers requiring utility vehicles for facility operations, maintenance, transportation, logistics, recreation and other operational applications. The Company believes its expanding portfolio of traditional utility vehicles, electric platforms and HVAC-equipped models provides a strong foundation for continued growth in these markets.

The Company continues to focus on diversifying its revenue base through dealer development, fleet and government sales, direct-to-consumer initiatives and additional retail and commercial partnerships. Massimo believes continued expansion of the fleet channel, together with adoption of newer products such as the Sentinel HVAC Series, can create incremental growth opportunities and broaden the Company's customer base.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, electric mobility products and related products. The Company operates from its manufacturing and distribution facility in Garland, Texas, and serves customers through major retailers, dealers, e-commerce channels, fleet customers and other commercial relationships.

For more information, visit www.massimomotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's fleet and government sales strategy, potential additional customer relationships, broader fleet opportunities, adoption of the Sentinel HVAC Series, sales channel diversification, future revenue opportunities and the Company's ability to expand its presence within government, military-related, municipal, commercial and institutional markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in customer demand, the timing and size of future purchase orders, competition, economic and market conditions, supply chain factors, the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategies and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and/or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Massimo Group

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.massimomotor.com

SOURCE Massimo Group