Massimo Group Expands UTV Lineup with New Buck 450 and T-Boss 900L Crew Models

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and products, today announced an expansion of its UTV lineup with the addition of the Buck 450 4WD UTV and the T-Boss 900L Crew UTV, further strengthening relationships with key retail partners nationwide.

This expansion underscores Massimo's commitment to innovation, value, and continuous investment in its product offerings, giving customers more choices across both entry-level and premium categories.

Massimo T-Boss 900L Crew UTV Massimo Buck 450 4WD UTV

In partnership with one of the nation's largest farm and ranch stores, the first shipment of these new models will begin arriving in stores across the country in November, with additional deliveries continuing through the holiday season. The timing aligns perfectly with the peak sales period for outdoor and recreational vehicles.

This initial rollout—comprising multiple units across our model portfolio—will help establish a strong foundation for next year's expanded sales and product placement strategy, reinforcing Massimo's continued focus on growth, quality and nationwide reach.

Model Highlights

Buck 450 4WD UTV

352 cc liquid-cooled EFI engine (25 HP)

Automatic CVT with on-demand 4WD

Independent suspension, 11-inch ground clearance

T-Boss 900L Crew UTV

812 cc 3-cylinder EFI engine (~52 HP)

Crew seating for up to six passengers

10-inch touchscreen display with GPS

Hydraulic-assist dump bed and full LED lighting

Premium comfort and all-terrain capability

David Shen, CEO of Massimo Group, said: "We continue to invest in expanding our product lineup and deepening our partnerships with our retail partners. The Buck 450 and T-Boss 900L represent our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality vehicles that provide exceptional value for our customers."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

