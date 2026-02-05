Massimo Group Showcases MVR HVAC Pro Series at the GCSAA Conference, Accelerating Dealer, Fleet and International Expansion

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and advanced electric mobility solutions, today announced its participation in the 2026 Golf Course Superintendents Association of America Conference and Trade Show, taking place in Orlando, Florida from February 2 - 5, 2026. The event marks another strategic step in the Company's ongoing push to expand fleet sales, strengthen its dealer network, and introduce its premium MVR HVAC Pro Series to institutional and commercial customers.

At GCSAA, Massimo will showcase its second-generation MVR HVAC Pro Series, including both the Golf Version, designed for golf course operations and hospitality environments, and the Cargo Max Version, a utility-focused platform built for fleet, maintenance and commercial applications. Both models feature factory-integrated heating and air conditioning within a fully enclosed cab, addressing growing demand for year-round, all-weather electric vehicles in professional settings.

The GCSAA Conference follows three successful industry events already attended by Massimo in 2026 — AIM Expo in California, the PGA Show in Orlando, and the Mid-States Rendezvous — where the Company generated significant commercial interest across its premium HVAC product lineup. Collectively, these events have resulted in more than 100 dealer leads to date, reinforcing expanding demand for Massimo's differentiated product offerings.

In parallel, the Company reported that January 2026 dealer-channel sales increased more than 150% year-over-year, a strong early-year indicator of accelerating dealer engagement and end-market demand.

Beyond domestic growth, Massimo has also received initial inquiries regarding exclusive distribution rights within the European Union for its MVR HVAC Pro Series. While discussions remain preliminary, the level of international interest underscores the broader global appeal of Massimo's premium HVAC-equipped electric vehicle platforms as the Company continues to build out its dealer and distribution infrastructure.

"Each industry event we attend further validates our strategy of targeting fleet buyers and professional users with premium, climate-controlled electric vehicles," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "The growing dealer interest, strong early-year sales momentum, and emerging international inquiries reinforce our confidence in the long-term growth potential of our HVAC Pro Series as we move into 2026 and beyond."

Massimo's continued focus on expanding dealer relationships, penetrating fleet markets, and introducing higher-margin premium products positions the Company to capitalize on increasing demand for reliable, all-weather electric mobility solutions across golf, commercial and utility sectors.

