Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA Appoints Matthew Smith as President to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth

Following a period of significant market expansion, the Suffolk-based coffee leader elevates veteran executive to oversee all U.S. commercial and operational priorities.

SUFFOLK, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA) today announced the promotion of Matthew Smith to President, effective immediately. In this role, Smith will oversee the implementation of the company's strategic goals and lead all commercial, operational and organizational priorities across the U.S. business.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA President Matthew Smith

Smith previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, where he helped modernize the company's commercial organization, strengthened customer partnerships, and guided significant volume and distribution gains across retail, foodservice, and e‑commerce channels.

Driving the Next Chapter of Growth

As President, Smith will work in close partnership with CEO Scott Meader to shape the company's long-term vision while advancing initiatives focused on commercial excellence, category leadership, innovation, and accelerated national growth. His appointment signals MZB-USA's continued commitment to strengthening its core brands while scaling new platforms and driving deeper customer and consumer engagement.

"Matthew has been a transformative force within our organization, solidifying our operations and driving significant gains," said Scott Meader, CEO of MZB-USA. "Having already made a profound impact on our performance, his strategic vision and deep expertise make him the ideal leader to propel our company through its next chapter of growth."

A Proven Commercial Leader With 25+ Years of CPG Experience

Smith brings more than 25 years of sales and commercial leadership experience across the beverage and consumer packaged goods industry.

Before joining MZB-USA, he spent more than a decade at VOSS Water in roles of increasing responsibility, leading North American sales, building a high performing commercial organization, and accelerating the brand's growth across multiple channels. Prior to VOSS, Smith held leadership and commercial roles at RNDC, FritoLay, and Nestlé Waters, giving him extensive experience across Retail, Beverage, DSD, On-premise, Food Service, and National Account environments.

Since joining MZB-USA, Smith has:

Built and restructured the sales organization, resulting in meaningful volume gains

Strengthened customer partnerships across all retail channels inclusive of grocery, mass, club, foodservice, and ecommerce

Improved commercial planning, category leadership, and retailer alignment

Elevated collaboration between sales, marketing, and revenue management to drive profitable growth

Advanced brand and portfolio initiatives that increased household penetration and market performance

"I'm honored to step into the role of President at such an exciting time for Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA," said Matthew Smith, President, MZB-USA. "We have a strong foundation, iconic brands and tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our teams and partners to drive sustainable growth, strengthen our customer relationships, and unlock the full potential of our portfolio."

About Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, Inc. (MZB-USA) is one of the leading vertically integrated coffee companies in the U.S., offering a range of proprietary and branded coffee, tea and drink mixes for in-home and away-from-home channels. With its headquarters and main roasting facility in Suffolk, Virginia, the company operates the largest coffee farm in the U.S., on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. MZB-USA is also one of the largest private label coffee providers in North America, and its globally recognized brands include Segafredo Zanetti® Coffee and Espresso, Chock full o'Nuts®, Hills Bros.® Coffee, Hills Bros.® Cappuccino and Kauai Coffee®, among others. Part of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, MZB-USA also licenses Segafredo Zanetti® Espresso Cafés throughout North America and offers a range of espresso machines and single-serve brewers — further strengthening its position as Coffee Complete™ from crop to cup. For more information, visit www.mzb-usa.com.

