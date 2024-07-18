MASSIVE Announced as Exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for Endo Opioid Bankruptcy Trust

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists have been selected by the Personal Injury Trustee and Claims Administrator to be the exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for the Endo Opioid Bankruptcy Trust.

MASSIVE has a wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects and was also selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men hair dye, Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Cordis IVC filter, and as the Flint Water case co-lien resolution administrator.

"MASSIVE is excited to, once again, help those harmed by the Opioid crisis," says Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE. "We will work with enthusiasm and diligence to reduce lien holders' claims against each claimant's settlement award."

In early 2024, Endo Health Solutions Inc. agreed to resolve both criminal and civil investigations for their role in the opioid epidemic. MASSIVE expects to resolve liens for more than 30,000 injured claimants. We are eager to help these victims maintain their settlement dollars.

ABOUT MASSIVE

MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By working hand in hand with personal injury law firms across the nation in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting-edge software, services, and support.

