MASSIVE Announced as Lien Resolution Administrator for JCCP No. 4977

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California in Alameda County has selected MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists to be the Lien Resolution Administrator for the JCCP No. 4977. The lien resolution process is moving along steadily as MASSIVE has already negotiated Lien Resolution Programs with multiple subrogation firms and established a Medicare Global Resolution Program for this litigation.

Because of their wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects, MASSIVE was also selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men hair dye, Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, and as the Flint Water case co-lien resolution administrator.

Cordis Corporation develops and manufactures cardiology and endovascular devices. Plaintiffs in the JCCP argued Cordis's TRAPEASE Permanent Vena Cava Filter and OPTEASE Retrievable Vena Cava Filter were unsafe and defective. These filters were intended to reduce the risk of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms; however, thousands of patients have been injured after receiving these implants.

"Plaintiffs have waited years to resolve this lawsuit," says Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE. "MASSIVE will move swiftly to resolve any and all health insurance liens to allow each plaintiff to move past this difficult time."

