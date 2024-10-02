MASSIVE Announced as Lien Resolution Administrator in Abbott Infant Formula Product Liability Litigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists have been selected as the exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for the Recalled Abbott Infant Formula Product Liability Litigation, MDL 3037.

Abbott Laboratories produces baby formulas, including Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum. Plaintiffs in the litigation argued that the formulas produced by Abbott contained the rare bacteria: Cronobacter Sakazakii. Numerous children became ill and were hospitalized, and some died from the bacterial infection. The FDA closed the Abbott Laboratories plant in Sturgis, Michigan in February 2022, reopening it July 1 of that year.

"No parent wants to go through this kind of illness with their child," says Ryan Weiner, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE. "MASSIVE will completely resolve each health insurance lien so that these parents can move on – as much as any can – from such a traumatic event."

Because of their wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects, MASSIVE was also selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men hair dye, Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Endo Opioid Bankruptcy Trust, Cordis IVC filter, and as the Flint Water case co-lien resolution administrator.

MASSIVE is eager to help law firms resolve liens for over 700 injured plaintiffs. MASSIVE has begun the lien resolution process already and is expecting it to be completed in early 2025.

ABOUT MASSIVE

MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By working hand in hand with personal injury law firms across the nation in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting edge software, services, and support.

