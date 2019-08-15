'Massive Attack vs Mad Professor Part II (Mezzanine Remix Tapes)'

Massive Attack release Dub version of Mezzanine on vinyl on September 20th

Aug 15, 2019, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- These radical re-workings by Mad Professor originally created in 1998 include "Teardrop," "Angel" and "Inertia Creeps" as well as rarities "Wire" and "Superpredators." - https://massiveattack.lnk.to/MadProfVinyl

(high res artwork HERE)

The sleeve, designed by Robert Del Naja and Tom Hingston, features original artwork from Brute!'s Aiden Hughes.

The remastered digital version of Mezzanine is available next Friday 23rd August on 2CD and digital.

Massive Attack's Mezzanine XXI show designed by Del Naja and film maker Adam Curtis continues in North America throughout September. Full details at https://www.massiveattack.co.uk/

