Massive BendPak Industrial Complex Under Development in Alabama

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversification is paying dividends for BendPak, Inc. Driven by exponential business growth from new products and markets, the global garage equipment manufacturer is developing a huge light industrial space on 33 acres in Mobile County, Ala. The BendPak Industrial Complex will be located a couple miles from BendPak's recently expanded East Coast campus.

"Our business growth through diversification model is opening new doors and business opportunities," says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. "This is a strategic move as we anticipate continuing growth across our automotive and consumer markets. The state-of-the-art facilities will allow us to optimize our supply chain and distribution processes, enabling faster and more efficient product delivery."

BendPak Industrial Complex will feature several large multi-use buildings that will provide an optimal environment for light manufacturing and assembly; product development and testing; and comprehensive distribution, marketing, and sales support. The strategic layout and design have been meticulously planned to optimize supply chain and distribution initiatives to minimize handling time. With advanced logistics systems, automated processes, and efficient order fulfillment capabilities, BendPak will be able to expedite customer deliveries.

"This investment reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers," says Don Henthorn, BendPak owner and founder. "This new cutting-edge complex, coupled with our team's expertise, will empower BendPak to provide end-to-end solutions that not only meet, but exceed customer expectations."

BendPak has been in a building boom over the last six years. During that time, the privately held company has twice expanded its Santa Paula, Calif., campus; bought, built, and expanded its East Coast facility near the Port of Mobile; and established a new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Agoura Hills, Calif. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, BendPak is poised to leverage its new complex to revolutionize the industry and further elevate its market position.

Since its founding in 1965, BendPak has evolved into the world's largest supplier of car lifts and automotive service equipment. Brands operating under the BendPak umbrella today include Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, MaxJax®, Dannmar® and Ergochair™. Products include a wide range of lifts, wheel service equipment, pipe benders, air compressors, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and more. In recent years, the company has added specialty consumer products to the mix, including boat lifts, Coolee™ portable air coolers, and JackPak® portable power packs.

Phase one of the BendPak Industrial Complex is expected to be fully operational by summer 2025.

Learn more about BendPak at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products.

