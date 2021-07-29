Massive Business Relocation Jet-Fuels Texas Economy and Real Estate Boom - 'White Commercial Real Estate' Positioned to Offer Smart, Stealthy Commercial Realty Angles for Eager Investors

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Commercial Real Estate (WCRE) highlighted its unique role helping investors capitalize on the resurgence of the Texas economy, recently featured in a glowing public assessment by Texas governor, Greg Abbott. As the 9th largest economy in the world by GDP, Texas remains positioned for more economic expansion over the next five years, based on strong employment and income growth forecasts. Much of this is due to a healthy pro-business atmosphere fostered by the state, along with being the home base for 100 of the 1000 largest public and private companies in the U.S. Experienced and exclusive boutique real estate firms like WCRE, with strong roots in the area, are the surest way for property investors to seize upon the recent Texas economic upsurge.

Migration To Texas

"The Texas economy is booming," said Governor Abbott. "Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper. The June jobs report shows that our young, growing, and skilled workforce has forged a diversified and resilient economy, with Texas employers adding back more than 1.1 million jobs since the end of April 2020, the peak pandemic impact on jobs."

White Commercial Real Estate: 'It's Time to Buy Texas™'

With 22 years of commercial real estate experience, CEO Kevin White has represented national corporations, venture capital firms, tech companies, and a variety of international property investors. White specializes in real estate strategies involving tenant representation, development, asset acquisition and disposition, along with portfolio management.

"In all of my years in this business, I have never seen so many great investment opportunities in Texas real estate," said White. "For the second year straight, Dallas is ranked the country's top commercial property investment market. And recent corporate relocations to Texas include Charles Schwab, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McKesson, Oracle, PGA America, and CBRE. Texas now offers tremendous asset value growth that is unmatched in the U.S. We are already positioned to help, providing expert advisory services to institutional investors, venture capital funds, family offices, individual investors, and businesses. It's what we've been doing all along. Our strong presence in every major market in Texas allows us to jump on investment opportunities that are just not public knowledge. We are your secret investment weapon."

For more information on the latest Texas realty listings and investment opportunities, contact WCRE online. Or follow them on social media: LinkedIn.

About White Commercial Real Estate (WCRE)

With over two decades of experience and headquartered in The Woodlands, WCRE has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio – offering property investment services throughout Texas, the U.S., and abroad. WCRE has always used a deep understanding of key emerging markets and sectors to guide clients into making lucrative, proactive real estate investments. And with advisory services that include in-depth financial analyses, proformas, feasibility studies, market research, asset acquisition and disposition, along with property development and financing, WRCR will quickly become an indispensable, key player in your real estate investment team. Learn more at: www.WhiteCRE.com.

