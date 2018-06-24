Massive Cash Jackpot Pays Out At Table Mountain Casino

Lucky Jose was playing his favorite Blue Ribbon dollar machine when the machine suddenly stopped. In that next moment, he realized that Table Mountain Casino's random Massive Cash Jackpot had just hit on this machine! $84,313.71 was instantly his! What a winning way for Jose to celebrate his birthday.

His birthday dream became a birthday reality when he was presented with his check for $84,313.71. Even luckier, Jose had already won $5,000 before hitting the Massive Cash Jackpot! Jose said he only plays at the valley's favorite, Table Mountain Casino, and it's easy to see why. He plans to take a vacation with some of his winnings.

A Club Members' favorite, Table Mountain's random Massive Cash Jackpot starts at $50,000, and can build up to $150,000. No winning combination is needed for this jackpot to hit, just luck and playing with your Player's Club Card inserted in your machine.

Rob Goslin, President and General Manager of Table Mountain Casino, sent his birthday wishes to Jose and said, "The winning continues every minute of every day here at Table Mountain Casino. When Massive Cash hits, we all celebrate our players' big winnings. Congratulations and happy birthday wishes to Jose, our latest winner, on this monumental jackpot. This is winning, here at Table Mountain Casino!"

Table Mountain Casino is home to fun and winning for all of Central California. The month of June brings an extra-special array of promotions for Table Mountain Players Club members, with the always-popular Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays, the $5,000 Wednesday Slot Tournaments, and the Beat the Heat Earn & Win on Thursdays. With over $12,369,219 paid in May Jackpots alone, Table Mountain Casino Club Players love the winning action found only at Table Mountain Casino.

For more information and details about all that Table Mountain Casino has to offer, including award-winning restaurants, headliner entertainment featuring Gary Allan on July 30th and Peter Frampton on August 14th, and all of the fun and exciting promotions, visit www.tmcasino.com or stop by the Player's Club located inside the Casino.

#ThisIsWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-cash-jackpot-pays-out-at-table-mountain-casino-300671276.html

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

http://www.tmcasino.com

