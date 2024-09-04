MASSIVE COLLABORATION CELEBRATING PEACE ADVOCATES PREMIERES AT NATION'S ONLY PEACE MUSEUM

Brooklyn-based design studio Selman exhibits a large-scale art project at the International Peace Museum in Dayton, Ohio.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Post, a groundbreaking tribute to global peace advocates from design studio Selman, will hold its premiere exhibit at the International Peace Museum in Dayton, Ohio, from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2, 2024.

The project features 198 printed portraits of peace advocates from every country in the world. Selman , a massively helpful design studio based in Brooklyn, N.Y., created the project by collaborating with more than 100 artists over an eight-year span.

Peace Post is a tribute to individuals who have dedicated their lives to combating injustice. Each portrait is inspired by the advocate's individual story as well as the artistic heritage of their country.

"In choosing which individual to profile for each country, we first referenced Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, notable omissions, and various other international peace awards, looking for potential candidates," said project organizer Johnny Selman. "In several cases, when a nation was not represented by a winner of a major peace award, we used our own research to find an individual who represented associated ideals and actions of peace advocacy."

This show marks the debut of Peace Post as a traveling educational art resource. Each host venue will have opportunities for classroom visits, access to a book containing all portraits and advocate stories, and a customizable installation of the portraits.

Activism-focused venues, community spaces, cultural institutions, and libraries are invited to display the exhibit. Interested organizations can contact Peace Post project organizer Johnny Selman at [email protected] or project publicist Eliza Evans at [email protected] for more information.

To learn more visit www.peace-post.com.

ABOUT SELMAN

Selman is a massively helpful design studio whose educational initiatives recontextualize complex world topics using vibrant designs. Prior to launching the Project Peace Post, Selman won a Webby for their social good work on " No Web Without Women " and received international recognition for " BBCx365 ," which promoted the awareness of global news events among the American public.

