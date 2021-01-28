Massive "Failure to Launch" College Graduate Problem Addressed by New 6x6 Program Apply at: www.6x6.work Tweet this

"Parents are worried their kids are stalled after investing a substantial amount of time and money in education – this 'failure to launch' problem has long-term financial and emotional consequences," said Anne M. McCarthy, founder of 6x6 Careers, LLC. "We help graduates understand how to translate their talents and knowledge into roles and careers that are meaningful and rewarding."

The 6x6 curriculum is built around the competency gaps identified by prospective employers and the 6x6 framework: from resilience and accountability to relationship building and planning and organizing. Like a bootcamp, each 6er completes a battery of assignments, exercises and skill-building workshops with the goal of building and executing a unique go-to-market strategy. Each 6er must also complete a Johnson O'Connor predictive aptitude assessment.

"The 'COVID curse' is the driver for launching 6x6 now. The Class of 2020 was unceremoniously set adrift and now the Class of 2021 is on their heels," said McCarthy. "We've created an immersive curriculum that focuses on discovery, discipline and deployment."

Applications accepted at 6x6.work (inaugural Trek: March 16, 2021). Seats are limited. 1:1 Sprints are also available.

About 6x6 Careers, LLC

6x6 Careers, LLC, a consulting firm with deep roots in strategy, messaging, content and positioning, is devoted to making job hunting a disciplined adventure – not a dreaded chore.

