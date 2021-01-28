Massive "Failure to Launch" College Graduate Problem Addressed by New 6x6 Program
- Propelling Graduates from the Couch to the Job Market -
- Parents Worried Graduates are Stuck, Class of '21 on their Heels -
Jan 28, 2021, 10:06 ET
DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of recent college graduates idle, the hiring economy stalled and the COVID crisis still raging, parents are worried for grads and fear college investments are not paying off. To address these factors, a team of executives today launched 6x6 Careers: an accelerated six-week virtual expedition to teach recent college graduates how to make sense of the job market maze and launch dynamic careers.
An ongoing survey of parents of recent college graduates identifies common concerns: Graduates are largely unemployed or underemployed, few have had success interviewing in their chosen fields, most have moved home and few have a plan for their next steps. 6x6 relies on a robust framework that enables participants to strategically launch their careers in six weeks. The approach includes understanding talents; learning about opportunities in the marketplace; building skills and designing an Activation Plan™ with input from the 6x6 bench of executives, guides and mentors.
"Parents are worried their kids are stalled after investing a substantial amount of time and money in education – this 'failure to launch' problem has long-term financial and emotional consequences," said Anne M. McCarthy, founder of 6x6 Careers, LLC. "We help graduates understand how to translate their talents and knowledge into roles and careers that are meaningful and rewarding."
The 6x6 curriculum is built around the competency gaps identified by prospective employers and the 6x6 framework: from resilience and accountability to relationship building and planning and organizing. Like a bootcamp, each 6er completes a battery of assignments, exercises and skill-building workshops with the goal of building and executing a unique go-to-market strategy. Each 6er must also complete a Johnson O'Connor predictive aptitude assessment.
"The 'COVID curse' is the driver for launching 6x6 now. The Class of 2020 was unceremoniously set adrift and now the Class of 2021 is on their heels," said McCarthy. "We've created an immersive curriculum that focuses on discovery, discipline and deployment."
Applications accepted at 6x6.work (inaugural Trek: March 16, 2021). Seats are limited. 1:1 Sprints are also available.
About 6x6 Careers, LLC
6x6 Careers, LLC, a consulting firm with deep roots in strategy, messaging, content and positioning, is devoted to making job hunting a disciplined adventure – not a dreaded chore.
