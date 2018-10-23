Massive military surplus auction coming this December

Approx. 10,000 U.S. military surplus items to be sold by Ritchie Bros.' GovPlanet via multiple live and online auctions over two days: Dec. 7 – 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - In one of the biggest events ever of its kind, Ritchie Bros.' GovPlanet marketplace is set to sell more than 10,000 military surplus items in just two days. Humvees, tactical vehicles, construction equipment, uniforms, field gear, industrial and commercial equipment and more will all be available to be purchased by the general public on December 7 – 8, much of it selling without reserves.

Due to the sheer volume of assets, the company will be selling items via multiple auction events and formats. All Humvees, tactical vehicles, construction equipment, food service equipment, storage containers, air conditioning and heating equipment, and various other industrial equipment will be sold via two, simultaneous, live unreserved auctions at Ritchie Bros.' permanent auction sites in Las Vegas, NV and Atlanta, GA on December 7 – 8. Meanwhile, uniforms, field gear, and thousands of other items will be sold online via GovPlanet.com over the two days.

"This unprecedented sales event showcases the operational strength and depth of the Ritchie Bros. organization by leveraging the power and broad reach of our multiple selling platforms," said Doug Feick, Senior Vice President, New Business and Corporate Development, Ritchie Bros./GovPlanet. "Combining our web platforms and our auction network with our operational excellence and marketing prowess, we will sell a staggering amount of inventory stored across multiple Ritchie Bros. auction sites, GovPlanet storage yards, and warehouses, in one massive well-coordinated event."

The Ritchie Bros. team will be busy over the next month organizing the items for the big December event. As such, items will be added daily right up to the auction. For an up-to-date list of equipment, visit GovPlanet.com/Blowout.

"This auction is a massive undertaking we are uniquely positioned to handle," said Conner Humphrey, Vice President, GovPlanet. "It will certainly have something for everyone, covering nearly every industrial sector, including construction, transportation, commercial food service equipment, air conditioning and heating equipment, computer and office equipment, audio and video equipment, boats, aircraft parts, storage and shipping containers, uniforms, field gear and so much more. You won't want to miss it!"

