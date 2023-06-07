Massive MIMO Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 74.52 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

News provided by

Verified Market Research

07 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

The "Global Massive MIMO Market Size By Spectrum (TDD, FDD), By Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), By Antenna (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Massive MIMO Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Massive MIMO Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6143

Browse in-depth TOC on "Massive MIMO Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Massive MIMO Market Driven by Enhanced Spectrum Efficiency and Growing Demand for Advanced Telecommunication Technologies

The global Massive Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MIMO) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by its ability to offer enhanced spectrum efficiency and high throughput. Massive MIMO technology plays a critical role in wireless standards, particularly in the rapidly advancing 5G landscape. With its advanced sub-6 GHz wireless access technology, base stations equipped with Massive MIMO antennas can efficiently serve multiple terminals simultaneously.

The advantages of Massive MIMO technology, such as range boost and 3D beamforming, are projected to drive the adoption of advanced telecommunication technologies in Europe and North America. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of smartphones and the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trend in office environments contribute to the market's growth. The demand for high-speed internet for extended durations, propelled by technologies like LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro, further augments the market for Massive MIMO technology.

In the Massive MIMO market, the Time Division Duplexing (TDD) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to its ability to support high data rates and accommodate vast amounts of data and HD voice. TDD also reduces the operator's cost per bit while improving the customer experience.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Massive MIMO market, primarily driven by China's significant consumption of this technology. Prominent Chinese players, including Huawei and China Unicom, have successfully completed field verifications of the industry's first Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) LTE-based Massive MIMO technology.

Key players in the Massive MIMO market include Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Verizon, Sprint, Airtel, China Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom. These industry leaders employ key development strategies to strengthen their market position and engage in market share and market ranking analysis to stay competitive in the evolving landscape.

The Massive MIMO market continues to witness substantial growth, driven by its superior spectrum efficiency, high throughput, and the increasing demand for advanced telecommunication technologies. As the industry evolves and embraces the transformative power of 5G, Massive MIMO technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wireless communications.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Massive MIMO Market into Spectrum, Technology, Antenna, And Geography.

  • Massive MIMO Market, by Spectrum
    • TDD
    • FDD
  • Massive MIMO Market, by Technology
    • LTE Advanced
    • LTE Advanced Pro
    • 5G
  • Massive MIMO Market, by Antenna
    • 8T8R
    • 16T16R & 32T32R
    • 64T64R
    • 128T &128R and above
  • Massive MIMO Market, by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Antenna, Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market By Component (Antenna, Transducer, Radome), By Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), By Application (Commercial, Defence), By Geography, And Forecast

Antenna Market By Type (Mini-Strip Antenna, Smart Antenna), By End-User (Telecommunication, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics), By Geography, And Forecast

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market By Offering (Components and Services), By Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor Coverage), By Geography, And Forecast

Multi-Band Antenna Market By Product (Log Periodic Antenna, Diamond Antenna), By Application (Wireless Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Military Antenna Manufacturers protecting borders by detecting warning terminologies

Visualize Massive MIMO Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Also from this source

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 6.22 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Energy Harvesting System Market Zooms Towards Million-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 1,174 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.