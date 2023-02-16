Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size to increase by USD 23.63406 billion; APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Genre, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 23,634.06 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 27,539.26 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband connectivity are driving the growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market in APAC. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Activision Blizzard Inc. - The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Burning Crusade Classic.
- CCP ehf. - The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as EVE online, Sparc, and EYE VALKYRIE.
- CipSoft GmbH - The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Dragon Oath and Blade Wars.
- Electronic Arts Inc. - The company offers massive multiplayer online games such as Tibia, Tibia ME, and LITE BRINGER.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rise of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry. However, the lack of creativity in online gaming content is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By genre, the market is segmented into MMORPG, MMOFS, MMORTS, and others. The MMORPG segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors.
|
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
159
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 23634.06 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.92
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Activision Blizzard Inc., Ankama Games, CCP ehf., CipSoft GmbH, Electronic Arts Inc., gamigo AG, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., Konami Group Corp., Krafton Inc., NCSoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Perfect World Co. Ltd., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., Wemade Co. Ltd., and ChangYou.com Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article