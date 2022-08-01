Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market to record USD 21.25 Bn growth -- 48% growth to originate from APAC

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market. View Sample Report Now

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented as below:

Revenue

Free to play (F2P)



Pay to play (P2P)

The F2P segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for F2P games and their ability to generate more revenue.

Genre

MMO role-play games (MMORPG)



MMO first person shooter (MMOFPS)



MMO real-time strategy (MMORTS)



Others

In terms of genre, the MMO role-play games held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

48% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan were the major contributors of revenue to the market in the region. The expansion of the 5G network and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will drive the growth of the MMO games market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

