Massive New Mobile LED Trailers Now Available for Drive-Ins and Outdoor Events

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE) announced that in partnership with Insane Impact, UOE has acquired two of the largest mobile LED screen trailers that Insane Impact manufactures – the new flagship MAX 2313. These two new massive mobile LED screens will be staged in Texas to service the entire central US and in California to service the entire West Coast. It seems only fitting that the two of largest states in the country are first to receive the largest LED screens in the nation available from UOE.

UOE Founder and CTO, Darrell Landers said, "We are absolutely thrilled to expand our growing mobile LED trailer fleet by adding the largest mobile LED screens that are available today from Insane Impact. UOE has become a nationwide leader in big screen LED technology and these new 23' x 13' mobile LED screen trailers are the perfect fit for the creative solutions that we provide for our customers outdoor viewing experiences."

These massive new LED screen trailer platforms allow UOE to offer high resolution, incredibly bright video screens that are perfect for our growing customer base of production companies, marketing agencies, professional sports teams, cities & municipalities, civic groups, theme parks, and various venues for entertainment, sports, arts districts, and more. UOE's incredibly bright LED screens that now make daytime viewing experiences possible that could only be done at night previously.

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment has specialized in big screen projection technology for more than a decade but over the last few years UOE has added LED video wall rentals, mobile LED screen trailers, semi-permanent and permanent LED screen installations and drive-in theater consulting and installations, making UOE one of the most capable and diverse video solutions company in the U.S.

"COVID-19 has created a surge in demand for safe, outdoor entertainment options that allow people to adequately space themselves apart but still get out and enjoy some activities. UOE has been busy all year providing big screen entertainment all over the country for drive-in movies, graduations, brand activations, video concerts, comedy tours, live streaming events, and even memorials & funerals." – Laura Landers, Owner & CEO

These two new huge mobile LED screens with their advanced technology and rapid deployment capabilities, combined with our long range video transmission system (perfect for syncing multiple screens together) and live camera packages will allow UOE to scale their operations to accommodate almost any outdoor video entertainment need for their customers.

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE) is taking outdoor events to the next level. UOE started in 2008 as a small business operating out of a garage in Austin, TX. Today, still a family-owned business, UOE operates nationwide with locations in more than 20 major cities across 12 states, offering outdoor movies, mobile drive-in events, & LED screen rentals at UOE.com

