Massive Rail Development and Mega Facility in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Development Partners has announced a 982,800 SF lease at Central Port Logistics Center with Plastic Express, the largest Veteran owned and operated logistics company in the US and a leader in the plastic resin industry.

The infrastructure and facility represent an investment in excess of $155 million that will support the Georgia Ports Authority's export capability in Savannah, the fastest growing and most efficient port in the United States.

Central Port Logistics Center, Plastic Express Building Rendering

Central Port Logistics Center Building 11 is a CSX rail-served site and will deliver in June of 2024. This facility offers packaging, warehousing, transloading, and storage capacity for over 8,000 TEUs and will create over 200 direct jobs and 250 construction jobs. Building 11 is Phase I of the industrial park that covers 1,000 acres with 5.5 million SF of warehouse to support the growth of the Georgia Ports Authority.

"We are excited to develop the premier CSX rail-served building in the Savannah Gateway for Plastic Express, a world class operator and repeat customer. This export facility will be highly efficient, add jobs, and allow US manufacturing to be highly competitive in the global markets."

-John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners

Central Port Logistics Center is the fastest and most efficient location in Savannah, with access to Veterans Parkway via major interchange and roads developed, quick access to I-95 and I-16, and a direct route to port terminals with zero stoplights. Plastic Express and CSX plan to turn the facility 10 times per day and export over 150 M tons of US made resin products.

About Capital Development Partners

Capital Development Partners is a national developer and investor of industrial real estate and infrastructure based in Savannah, Georgia - the fastest growing US port market. The company has a successful track record of developing and operating large, complex projects that produce long-term value for customers. Capital Development Partners core investments are focused on the US ports and gateway markets including Savannah, Charleston, and Houston.

Media Contact:

John Knox Porter

CEO, Capital Development Partners

(912) 495-8091

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Development Partners, Inc.