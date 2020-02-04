Massive Sports Complex in Austin Area Gains New Tenants

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment complex under construction northwest of Austin, Texas has added six new tenants – and anticipates opening this summer.

The 240,000-square-foot complex, called The Crossover, is being built with two hockey rinks, two turf fields, an array of culinary options and other family-friendly entertainment. It's located on 15.4 acres off the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 183A Toll and Scottsdale Drive in Cedar Park, Texas – approximately 20 miles northwest of Austin.

"When we thought about it and talked to tenants, prospects and members of the community, we realized our true identity is to help people of all ages reach their personal best – and doing so in a cutting-edge and incredibly fun way," said Eric Perardi, founding principal of Perardi Development, which is the lead developer within the partnership behind the facility.

Perardi continued: "In our case, sports are the central theme, but we crossover into entertainment, food and beverage, wellness and community building – thus, the name The Crossover."

Previously announced tenants, namely Chaparral Ice, and D1 Training Group of Central Texas, remain a part of the project. They will be joined by new tenants with signed leases, including:

Reach Outcomes – a modern physical therapy service, focused on the complete "movement system" with an integrated, science-based methodology that improves recovery and enhances performance.

improves recovery and enhances performance. ROK Golf – an indoor golf training facility where participants of all ages and skill levels can train, practice and play like the pros, thanks to well-trained staff and use of Trackman technology that provides incredible performance analysis and feedback.

The Vessel IV Bar – a service that offers a fast, effective, and safe custom IV cocktails support a variety of health goals including metabolism boost, athletic performance and recovery, anti-aging, energy, beauty, immunity and hangover support.

i9Sports – a youth sports organization, offering leagues, camps and clinics in today's most popular sports such as flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball and ZIP Lacrosse.

Central Texas Youth Lacrosse – a non-profit that organizes, supports and promotes youth and middle school lacrosse programs in Central Texas .

. Lonestar Soccer Club – a youth soccer club that offers a fun soccer experience for boys and girls ages three to 18 from recreational to elite levels, all with a focus on skill development and core values including sportsmanship, integrity, discipline, respect, leadership and excellence.

These tenants will surround Chaparral Ice's two, new, regulation-sized National Hockey League ice rinks for youth and travel hockey, figure skating and curling programs, as well as skating for the general public. Chaparral will also operate turf fields, one indoor and one outdoor.

The other tenant that joined aboard before construction began is Nashville, Tenn.-based D1, which provides customized, results-oriented training to individuals of all ages and fitness levels interested in training like a true athlete. Founded by a former professional athlete, D1 has trained more than 1,000 professional athletes, 3,000 college athletes and 2 million people. Jaxon Shipley, a former wide receiver for the University of Texas football team who now owns Shipley Performance, which will have an alliance with the Cedar Park D1 Training franchise, focusing on specialized football training for youth.

Additionally, The Crossover is seeking tenants to operate a private gym and family entertainment concept. Construction on the complex began in May. The shell is anticipated to be turned over to tenants to finish out their spaces in March, with most tenants anticipating opening their doors to the public this summer.

