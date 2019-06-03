MassiveU Hires New VP of Sales & Business Development

NAPLES, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassiveU, a digital learning company focused on project and problem based social learning, announced the appointment of Kevin Clarke as the company's VP of Sales & Business Development, effective today.

Previously a sales director and manager for publishers that include Wiley, SAGE, Cengage, XanEdu, and Pearson, Mr. Clarke brings several years of national sales experience in the educational technology learning space to MassiveU.

"Kevin's impressive sales experience working with leading publishers, along with his comprehensive understanding of the edtech and workforce employability landscape, make him a great fit for MassiveU and for our exciting new digital learning solutions," said Angelo Biasi, MassiveU's Founder and CEO.

Mr. Clarke will be leading MassiveU sales from his current location in Tampa, Florida. He joins two additional new company hires in the capacities of Creative Design and Software Engineering.

MassiveU, where learning is doing, is a B2B project and problem based social learning, platform-as-a-service company. The company was founded in 2013 and features innovative educational technology which converts traditional curricula into transformative 21st Century learning experiences for teachers, students, and professionals. MassiveU works with the world's leading publishers and partners as their digital differentiator.

