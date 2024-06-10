Massivit Completes Successful Launch at World's Largest Printing Exhibition in Germany with 15 New Purchase Orders for the Massivit 3000 Large-Format 3D Printer

Company has Received Two Additional Strategic Purchase Orders from Bombardier, Canadian Aerospace Company and Navistar, an American Transportation Company

LOD, Israel, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems signed 15 new purchase orders for the sale of Massivit 3000 printers valued at $3 million. The company's printers will be provided by the end of 2024. All new orders were received during the largest international printing exhibition, drupa, which was held in Germany on May 28 to June 7.

During the exhibition, Massivit launched the Massivit 3000, the latest large-scale 3D printer belonging to its Gel Dispensing Printing product line, designed for high-speed production of large parts, at a competitive penetration price.

Erez Zimmerman, CEO commented: "It was a pleasure to return to the drupa exhibition after the event's 8-year hiatus. The exhibition enabled the company to reach a diverse customer base from the printing, advertising and global marketing industries. drupa was an excellent platform for our Massivit 3000 launch. At the exhibition we experienced a high level of interest as we showcased use cases and applications that can be printed on the Massivit 10000 and Massivit 3000."

"The Massivit 3000 enables companies in the advertising and marketing industries to print large-scale objects ultra-fast. These printed items can be used as point-of-purchase displays, window displays, and billboards. Thanks to the launch of the Massivit 3000, we targeted a new audience and signed 15 new agreements during the show."

"In addition to this successful drupa event, the company received two recent purchase orders, the first of which is for a Massivit 1800 printer from Bombardier - a Canadian company that specializes in manufacturing executive planes and trains. Bombardier plans to use the Massivit printer tomanufacture prototypes and interior parts for its aerospace division. The second order was for a Massivit 5000 from Navistar - an American truck and bus company owned by Volkswagen.

Lastly, I am proud to update that last week we won two prestigious awards at the TCT 3Sixty Exhibition in the UK where we presented the Massivit 3000. We were awarded as Winners of the Consumer Product category. In collaboration with our Italian customer, Woltz Nautic, we used the Massivit 5000 printer, proving our ability to manufacture bath tubs that weigh 100 kg less than standard baths, thereby providing a saving of 260 working hours. The second accolade was awarded for our recently-releasedCIM 84 material, the first 3D-printing material with certified flame retardance that allows companies in the theme park industry to produce flame-rated creative constructionAs reported previously, Disney Imagineering acquired the Massivit 10000 at the end of last year to manufacture parts for theme parks."

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. www.massivit3D.com (TASE: MSVT) is a pioneer of large-scale 3D printing solutions for the automotive, marine, railway, furniture, scenic fabrication, and advertising markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large parts, prototypes, and molds at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts, led by Gershon Miller - founder of Objet Geometry. Massivit's headquarters are based in Lod, Israel, from which it provides services to its international community through a broad distributor network.

