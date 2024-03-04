Massivit reports signing a Strategic MOU with Sika to Co-Market & Co-Brand Advanced Digital Tooling Materials for the Massivit 10000 Series

Sika is a global, Swiss concern business group listed on the Swiss stock exchange - founded over 100 years ago - that operates in the construction and sealants industry and is engaged in the development and production of various materials for industrial purposes. Sika is a publicly listed company that generates sales of ~CHF 11.2 billion per year and is traded on the Swiss stock exchange with a value of ~CHF 40 billion.

The first two co-branded materials will be launched at the upcoming JEC World tradeshow in Paris between March 5th-7th and will become available for use with the Massivit 10000 during H2 2024 as follows:

SikaBiresin® CIM 120 – an aluminium-filled, epoxy material that provides high-speed tooling for applications that require elevated temperatures.

SikaBiresin® CIM 80 – a cost-effective material that provides high-speed production for room-temperature tooling applications.

The parties intend to enter into a detailed agreement during the aforementioned period.

The award-winning Massivit 10000-G system will be printing live throughout the duration of the JEC World show at Massivit's Booth D41, Hall 6. Visitors will have the opportunity to see large, printed components, tools, molds, jigs, fixtures and prototypes and to learn about Massivit's Cast In Motion technology and range of materials.

JEC World attendees are invited to book a personal demonstration of the Massivit 10000-G and its range of industrial materials here.

The Massivit 10000 system – so far adopted in the automotive, marine, and consumer products industries – enables automated, high-speed tooling, custom manufacturing, and prototyping. The company is expanding its material ecosystem to serve crucial industry tooling requirements.

Erez Zimerman, Massivit's CEO, commented: "I am thoroughly excited about the new partnership with Sika, established with the purpose of providing an even greater range of purpose-designed materials to serve crucial market needs. We're thrilled to offer manufacturers a winning combination of industrial-grade materials with high-speed digital technologies. We look forward to the fruits of this partnership with a trusted and leading provider of advanced materials. We look forward sharing our latest innovations with the global community at JEC World."

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies https://www.massivit3d.com/ (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions for the automotive, marine, rail, furniture and themed entertainment markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional and outdated processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 and its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel. Massivit provides comprehensive services to its worldwide community via a network of distributors.

About Sika Group

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

