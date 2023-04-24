Massivit to Introduce Game-Changing 10000-G Additive Manufacturing System and Launch Corporate Rebranding at JEC World 2023

LOD, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of large-scale additive manufacturing systems, has announced that the company will introduce its groundbreaking Massivit 10000-G to the European composites market at Europe's most prestigious composite materials tradeshow, JEC World, between April 25-27th. The JEC World event will also mark the launch of Massivit's 2023 corporate rebranding in line with the company's latest technological milestones and strategic penetration into the composites arena on the year of its 10-year anniversary.

The Massivit 10000-G sets a new standard in industrial mold production by automating and speeding up workflows for composite manufacturing. Based on the company's Cast In Motion technology, the 10000-G facilitates digital production of complex molds, mandrels, master tools, jigs and fixtures for a range of industries including automotive, rail, marine, defense, consumer goods, and sporting goods. Cast In Motion technology brought to market the first isotropic 3D-printed mold and has been adopted by customers in the automotive, marine, and consumer goods sectors.

JEC World 2023 takes place at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the Massivit 10000-G at Massivit's Booth K58 in Hall 6 as well as a showcase of industry applications.

The system offers manufacturers significant production time and cost savings – up to 80% of mold production time and 50% in material costs. This latest industrial 3D printer on the company's second-generation product line provides access to Massivit's full set of Dimengel thermoset materials that have until now been available with the company's Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) product line. GDP enables custom manufacturing and functional prototyping before going to production at up to 30 times the speed of other technologies. The growing range of Dimengel materials respond to essential industry requirements including flame retardancy, high-definition production, and a waste reduction. GDP systems have to date been installed across 40 countries, allowing manufacturers to expedite manufacturing of large, industrial parts.

"We are thrilled to introduce the revolutionary 10000-G to the European composites market at JEC World 2023," said Erez Zimerman, CEO of Massivit 3D. "This event is the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry leaders and experts. We are confident that our 10000-G printer will disrupt composite materials manufacturing as we know it, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Lance Lyons, President of Massivit's customer Lyons Industries, concurred "Massivit's Cast In Motion process is a game changer.", referring to the printer's ability to automate production. "Finally, someone's figured out how to print a composite mold. Now, with the Massivit 10000, it prints the mold in a fraction of the time, energy and cost."

Massivit has also announced that it will utilize the JEC World event to launch its 2023 corporate rebranding roll out. The rebrand represents a significant step forward for Massivit, reflecting the company's strategic endeavors to overcome real-world manufacturing needs by offering new, advanced additive manufacturing technologies. Massivit's vision is to transform large-scale manufacturing from traditional processes to digital, high-speed production using industrial-grade materials. The new logo, look and feel serve to communicate Massivit's brand identity and unique value proposition towards future growth.

The company's rebranding process has incorporated Massivit's core values: radical innovation, reliability – with a current install base across 40 countries, knowledge sharing with the global manufacturing and additive manufacturing communities, and a commitment to supporting greener manufacturing through waste-free, additive innovation.

Journalists are invited to join Massivit on April 25th at 2PM CET for a live demonstration on the Massivit 10000-G. Interviews with Massivit's CEO Erez Zimerman can be scheduled by contacting Massivit's Senior Marketing Team Leader below.

Images & logo can be downloaded here

About Massivit:

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway, and additional markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts led by Gershon Miller, founder of Objet Geometry (StratsysNasdaq: SSYS). Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

