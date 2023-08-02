Massivit to Participate in the 12th Annual Needham Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Virtual Conference on August 7

LOD, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that management will participate in the 12th Annual Needham Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Virtual Conference on August 7, 2023.

Erez Zimerman, Massivit's Chief Executive Officer, and Yuval Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the conference virtually and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, August 7. To schedule a meeting, contact your Needham representative or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About The 12th Annual Industrial Tech, Robotics, and Clean Tech 1×1 Virtual Conference

Needham & Company is pleased to host the 12th Annual Industrial Tech, Robotics, and Clean Tech 1×1 Virtual Conference with two days of high-level access to managements and updates from leading companies representing key industry segments. The conference features 1×1 and small group access to leading companies representing a wide range of markets, including laser and photonics, industrial printing & additive manufacturing, 3D metrology/scanning and imaging, robotics & industrial automation, electronic components, and environmental and clean-tech technologies.

About Massivit 3D Printing Technologies

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. www.massivit3d.com (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway, and additional markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of experts led by Gershon Miller – founder of Objet Geometry (Stratasys, Nasdaq: SSYS). Massivit's headquarters are based in Lod, Israel with regional NA and EMEA offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Belgium. The company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

