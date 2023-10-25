Massivit to Showcase the 10000-G's Automation for Composites Manufacturing at CAMX 2023 - USA's Largest Composites Expo

News provided by

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.

25 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMX visitors at the Atlanta, GA show will have the opportunity to see the Massivit 10000-G high-speed additive manufacturing system printing a range of industrial custom molds, end parts, master tools, jigs, fixtures, and prototypes throughout the show.

LOD, Israel, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems, has announced that the company will present its Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system at the CAMX 2023 tradeshow on October 30th - November 2nd. Event attendees will discover how composites manufacturing bottlenecks can be overcome by using Massivit's advanced additive manufacturing technology, already adopted in multiple industries including automotive, marine, and consumer products. 

Continue Reading
The Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system enables automated production of industrial molds for composites manufacturing as well as high-speed custom manufacturing of full-scale end parts.
The Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system enables automated production of industrial molds for composites manufacturing as well as high-speed custom manufacturing of full-scale end parts.
3D Printed custom compression mold for carbon fiber hydrofoil, produced by SONIC COMPOSITES.
3D Printed custom compression mold for carbon fiber hydrofoil, produced by SONIC COMPOSITES.

The 10000-G will be showcased via live demonstrations throughout the CAMX show, as well as a range of printed production parts and molds on display.

Visitors to CAMX 2023 can book a personalized demo of the Massivit 10000-G

The Massivit 10000 product line shifts the paradigm for composites manufacturing, enabling high-speed, direct printing and casting of industrial components for a range of composite applications. It allows mold fabricators to reduce their production time by 80% by directly printing an industrial epoxy mold, thereby bypassing the need for a master tool. This additive technology decreases labor-associated costs by up to 90% and significantly reduces material waste associated with current machining methods.

CAMX visitors will learn about a range of available industrial tooling applications including open and closed molds, resin transfer molds (RTM), reaction injection molds (RIM), tooling for thermoforming, and more.

The latest Massivit 10000-G additive system combines these custom tooling benefits with a full range of custom manufacturing applications that were until now available with Massivit's Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) product line. GDP supports 8 specialized printing materials offering flame retardancy, high impact resistance, and additional industry requirements. Custom-designed, full-scale railway and marine components can be printed within a matter of hours, saving manufacturers enormous time, costs, and material waste.

Based on the company's disruptive Cast In Motion technology, the Massivit 10000 product line has accrued a string of industry awards and accolades including the 2021 ACMA ACE Award, the 2022 IBEX Innovation Award for boatbuilding, and selection as a Finalist for the upcoming 2023 ACE Award at CAMX 2023.

On October 30th, CAMX will join Massivit in hosting an Industry Tour of the Massivit Americas Experience Center from 8AM-1PM, offering a first-hand exploration of Massivit's industrial 3D printers, exposure to customer case studies, and an in depth exploration of the key technologies behind the printers. Complimentary transport from the CAMX venue as well as catering is available for this Alpharetta-based event.

Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman, commented "We are honored to have been selected for the second time as a finalist for the upcoming CAMX Awards for Composites Excellence. We previously won this award in 2021. The 10000-G system is taking the manufacturing arena by storm, offering a comprehensive answer to longstanding manufacturing challenges such as manpower shortages and time to market challenges. Our customers across many industries are elated by the possibility to directly produce industrial grade components with high performance materials in a fraction of the time and costs. We are excited to introduce these new possibilities at CAMX."

Journalists are invited to schedule an interview with Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman via the contact details below.

See Full Press Release

Download Images and Logos 

About Massivit
Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway and additional manufacturing markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013. Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

For additional information, please contact:
Avi Cohen
VP Global Sales & Marketing
Massivit
Email: [email protected]

Yafit Sulimani
Senior Marketing Team Leader
Massivit
Email: [email protected]

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:
Miri Segal Scharia
CEO
MS-IR LLC
Email: [email protected]
+1 917-607-8654

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257314/Massivit_3D_Printing_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257313/Massivit_3D_Printing_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061242/Massivit_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Massivit Releases H1 2023 Financial Results

Massivit Releases H1 2023 Financial Results

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Massivit) (TASE: MSVT), announced its financial results for H1 2023, following the Company's preliminary results...
Massivit to Participate in the 12th Annual Needham Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Virtual Conference on August 7

Massivit to Participate in the 12th Annual Needham Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Virtual Conference on August 7

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that management will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.