MassMedia Accelerates Paid Media Capabilities With Leadership Appointment of Kristen Carter

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MassMedia Marketing, Advertising, PR, a Las Vegas–based integrated marketing, advertising and public relations agency, announced today the hiring of Kristen Carter as its Media Director. Carter's appointment marks a significant investment in the continued expansion of MassMedia's paid media practice and its commitment to delivering measurable, scalable growth for clients nationwide.

Kristen Carter joins MassMedia as the agency’s new head of paid media

With more than 18 years of experience guiding sophisticated paid media programs across both digital and traditional channels, Carter will oversee the agency's full media portfolio, leading a team of regional and national buyers and strategists. Her mandate: strengthen MassMedia's performance infrastructure and elevate the agency's ability to design media systems that unlock meaningful business outcomes.

Carter has architected and executed high-impact campaigns for some of the nation's most recognizable brands, including Marriott, Allegiant Air, Wynn Las Vegas, The Borgata and Gila River Resorts & Casinos. Her leadership will further advance MassMedia's commitment to precision audience targeting, breakthrough channel strategies, and performance-driven investment models.

At MassMedia, the media discipline extends far beyond impressions. The agency's philosophy centers on identifying the audiences that matter most, deploying innovative media solutions, and remaining fully channel and partner agnostic, always buying what is best for the client's business. Carter's approach is deeply aligned with this belief and brings even greater sophistication to the agency's strategic framework.

"Kristen is a perfect fit for MassMedia because she truly lives our philosophy of buying what's best for the client's business," said Paula Yakubik, CEO of MassMedia. "She understands that great media isn't about exposure for exposure's sake, it's about identifying the right audiences, choosing the right channels, and driving measurable growth. Her expertise strengthens our ability to remain fully channel-agnostic while delivering breakthrough solutions that move our clients' businesses forward."

MassMedia's investment in Carter also aligns with the agency's accelerated growth in Phoenix, Arizona where it has built deep expertise supporting high-growth companies across real estate, hospitality, home services, and consumer categories. With a full-service office in Phoenix, MassMedia is positioned as one of the region's leading integrated marketing partners. Carter's leadership will further strengthen the agency's ability to deploy sophisticated, performance-driven media systems for clients scaling throughout Arizona and the Southwest.

Before joining MassMedia, Carter served as Media Director at OH Partners, where she managed a high-performing media team, mentored emerging talent, and played a significant role in agency growth. She helped secure new business wins, refined internal processes, and contributed to a collaborative, results-driven culture.

"I'm thrilled to join MassMedia at such an exciting time for the agency," said Kristen Carter, media director at MassMedia. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping our clients navigate an evolving media landscape with strategies that are both innovative and measurable."

About MassMedia Marketing, Advertising, PR

Founded in 1997, MassMedia is a women-owned, digital-first integrated marketing, advertising and public relations agency with offices in Las Vegas and Phoenix. Serving high-growth companies across the country, MassMedia specializes in lead-generation marketing, brand strategy, paid media, social media and public relations. The agency partners with organizations to build resilient brands and accelerate measurable performance. Known for its innovative, data-driven approach, MassMedia delivers strategies that create lasting impact across a wide range of industries and markets.

