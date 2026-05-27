MassMedia Announces Expanded Portfolio with New Client: Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassMedia Marketing, Advertising, PR, a Las Vegas–based integrated marketing, advertising and public relations agency, announced the addition of new client Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers, one of the country's leading trial law firms. Claggett & Sykes represents personal injury victims nationwide suffering as the result of negligence, medical malpractice, product defect, as well as group home/residential treatment abuse.

MassMedia will support Claggett & Sykes with strategic B2B and B2C marketing initiatives including paid media, social media, public relations, brand visibility, and event support designed to further elevate the firm's profile across the country and drive tangible business growth.

Founded in Las Vegas, Claggett & Sykes is nationally recognized for handling catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation cases, as well as specializing in appeals, mass torts, and class actions. The firm is known for its high-profile trial results, courtroom excellence, and a deep commitment to serving clients.

"Claggett & Sykes has built a strong reputation through its commitment to advocacy, social justice, client service and trial excellence," said Paula Yakubik, CEO of MassMedia. "We are proud to partner with a firm that is not only respected in the legal industry, but also deeply invested in making a positive impact in the communities it serves."

Claggett & Sykes serves clients throughout the country, with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, New York City, Connecticut, as well as its newest location in Salt Lake City. The firm is widely recognized for its collaborative approach to complex cases.

Known for its innovative, data-driven approach, MassMedia delivers strategies that create lasting impact across a wide range of industries and markets, with extensive experience in the legal, healthcare, and hospitality industries. The agency partners with organizations to build resilient brands and accelerate measurable performance.

For more information about MassMedia, visit massmediacc.com.

For more information about Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers, visit claggettlaw.com.

About MassMedia

Founded in 1997, MassMedia is a women-owned, digital-first integrated marketing, advertising and public relations agency with offices in Las Vegas, Orange County, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Serving high-growth companies across the country, MassMedia specializes in lead-generation marketing, brand strategy, paid media, social media and public relations. The agency partners with organizations to build resilient brands and accelerate measurable performance. Known for its innovative, data-driven approach, MassMedia delivers strategies that create lasting impact across a wide range of industries and markets.

To learn more, visit www.MassMediaCC.com and follow MassMedia on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mass Media