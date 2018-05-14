MassMutual Greater Long Island is ranked #3 among the Best Companies to Work for in New York

"MassMutual Greater Long Island is proud of this accomplishment as this recognition is due in large part to the feedback of our employees who work daily to ensure a great experience for our clients, our advisors and each other," said Brad Somma, Managing Partner.

MassMutual Greater Long Island is a full service financial services firm that delivers specific needs-based solutions to both individuals and businesses through the design, implementation and servicing of wealth management and protection products.

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State program is a partnership between the NYS-SHRM and Best Companies Group. The Presenting Sponsors of the 2018 awards were Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Ryan LLC; Celebration Supporting Sponsors were Anchin and Blue 449; Supporting Sponsors were National Consumer Panel, Strategic Financial Solutions, LLC and UPSCO, Inc. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

MassMutual refers to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001, and its affiliated US insurance agencies. Local sales agencies are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC [www.SIPC.org] [48 South Service Road Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747 and 516-391-0300.]

