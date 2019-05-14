MassMutual Greater Long Island ranked #7 among Best Companies to work for in New York

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MassMutual Greater Long Island has been recognized as one of the best small companies in New York by the Best Companies to Work for in New York State for 2019, ranking 7th among 26 Small Company category finalists. The distinctive Best Companies to Work for in New York State program evaluates and ranks employers based on associate satisfaction and engagement, and workplace practices and policies.

MassMutual Greater Long Island's mission is to be the premier provider of resources and support for advisor-centric distribution by providing protection-based planning solutions using disability income, life and long-term care insurance, as well as asset management and wealth accumulation services. The company describes itself as responsible, conscientious and dependable. The company encourages an environment of being responsible to each other and to clients, creating an environment of mutual respect and accountability.

Commenting on the award, Managing Partner Brad Somma, LUTCF®, said, "We're proud and honored that Best Companies has again ranked our Firm in the top 10 within the Small Company category. This is again an extraordinary achievement for our Firm and reinforces our team members' commitment to our core cultural principles of accountability and mutual respect."

Noreen Colmer, Director of Operations, added, "It excites me that we've been recognized three years in a row as one of the Best Companies to work for in New York State. I am proud to be part of the MassMutual Greater Long Island team and proud of the work we accomplish every day for our advisors and clients. Each team member brings their own experience making us an unstoppable firm."

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards is a partnership of the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, The Business Council of New York, Best Companies Group and BridgeTower Media. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, including the entire list of winning companies, please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC [www.SIPC.org] [48 South Service Road Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747 and 516-391-0300.]

