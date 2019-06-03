MassMutual Greater Philadelphia Brings its Special Needs Awareness Night to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 15 years of Special Needs Awareness events, MassMutual Greater Philadelphia (MMGP) will host 150 people with disabilities, caregivers, and families from the ARC of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, Easter Seals, and Abilities in Motion at the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs game on June 5th.

MMGP has also arranged for an advocate to throw the first pitch and game-time recognition for the vital not-for-profit organizations that advocate with and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

"We take great pride in celebrating the perseverance, positivity, and dedication of those whose lives are touched by disabilities," said Bruce Sham, SVP and Special Care Planner with MMGP and father of a special needs daughter who is now an independent-living adult. Sham has made it his life's mission to help families and individuals with special needs achieve financial security.

By providing access to information, guidance, financial strategies and services to help improve the quality of life for people with special needs, MMGP has gained a heightened appreciation for the typical worries and stressors present in their lives. Fifteen years ago, the firm began hosting awareness events at Phillies games to give special needs individuals, families and caregivers a fun night at the ballpark away from the day-to-day pressures they face. Since then, MMPG has hosted nearly 8,500 people at Awareness ballgames.

"These events have brought us and others tremendous joy, and we're delighted to replicate their success in Lehigh Valley," added Harris Fishman, President and CEO, MMGP.

About MassMutual Greater Philadelphia

Pivotal life events often occur without warning. MMPG takes great pride in knowing we've helped our neighbors, friends, families and business owners make good decisions to become financially prepared for the unexpected. We put the needs of our clients first and hold the strong belief that doing business the right way leads to long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.GreaterPhiladelphia.MassMutual.com or follow MMPG on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities, investment advisory and financial planning services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. 2 Bala Plaza, Suite 901, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, Tel: 610‐766-3000.

