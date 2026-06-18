MassPay Integrates Global Payee Verification Services to Strengthen Payout Accuracy and Fraud Prevention

Verification capabilities added to MassPay's global payout platform at no additional cost to clients

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, the global payout orchestration platform processing billions of dollars annually across 180+ countries, today announced the integration of Account Name Inquiry (ANI), Account Validation Services (AVS), and Bank Account & Name Validation into its platform. The integrations are made possible through various partnerships and verification providers worldwide.

These services are now included in MassPay's standard platform offering at no additional cost to clients. Recipient account details are automatically validated before payouts are initiated, with clients retaining full flexibility to opt out if preferred.

Eliminating the Hidden Cost of Inaccurate Payment Data

Inaccurate or mismatched account data remains one of the most common sources of friction in global payment operations - costly to resolve and time-consuming to unwind. Misdirected payments, failed transactions, and fraud tied to incorrect beneficiary details create operational burden and financial exposure for businesses at every scale. By validating recipient details at the point of submission rather than at the point of failure, MassPay clients can reduce misdirected payments, minimize costly reversals, and significantly strengthen their defenses against fraud and human error.

The verification layer covers three key capabilities: ANI confirms that a recipient's name matches the name held by their financial institution; AVS validates that address details align with records on file; and Bank Account & Name Validation confirms account existence and ownership globally, ensuring funds are directed to the correct and verified destination before a payout is ever initiated.

A Natural Extension of MassPay's Client-First Model

"At MassPay, we've always believed that our clients should only pay for what works," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "Adding ANI, AVS, and bank account validation as a built-in, no-cost layer is a direct extension of that commitment. We absorb the complexity and the cost so our clients don't have to - and we do it without long-term contracts or surprise line items. Accurate data at the point of initiation means fewer failures, fewer disputes, and faster, cleaner payouts for everyone."

Available Now

ANI, AVS, and Bank Account & Name Validation are available now across the MassPay platform. Existing clients can contact their account manager for details. New clients can visit masspay.io to learn more.

About MassPay

MassPay is a global payout orchestration platform enabling businesses to send payments to recipients in 180+ countries across multiple rails, currencies, and payout methods. Built on a pay-for-success model, MassPay charges only on successful transactions, absorbs costs associated with cancellations, and requires no long-term contracts - giving clients enterprise-grade infrastructure with full operational flexibility. MassPay is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay