MassPay and Coinbase Partner to Bring Stablecoin-Powered Payouts to Businesses Worldwide

Partnership enables enterprises to fund, hold, and disburse globally in USDC and local fiat - through a single integration

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay Holdings LLC, a global payout orchestration platform, and Coinbase, the world's leading regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a strategic partnership to bring stablecoin-powered cross-border payout capabilities to businesses worldwide.

The partnership combines MassPay's single-API global payout network - covering 180 countries across bank transfer, mobile wallet, and digital asset rails - with Coinbase's regulated digital asset infrastructure, institutional-grade safeguarding of digital assets, and extensive global licensing footprint. Together, they enable enterprise customers to move seamlessly between fiat currency, USDC, and other digital assets without managing separate crypto infrastructure.

Bridging Fiat and Digital Assets at Scale

Corporate customers, marketplaces, and platforms using MassPay can now fund disbursements in USD - converting to USDC via Coinbase - or deposit USDC directly, then pay recipients in USDC, other digital assets, or local fiat currency. Coinbase's APIs handle wallet infrastructure, custody, and the onchain layer; MassPay handles last-mile payout orchestration globally.

The integration eliminates the operational complexity of managing stablecoin onramps, wallet infrastructure, liquidity, and regulatory requirements independently - giving enterprises a single, unified platform to move money and pay anyone, anywhere.

Key capabilities include:

USD-to-USDC conversions - Fund in USD and mint USDC via Coinbase , with no separate crypto infrastructure required

- Fund in USD and mint USDC via , with no separate infrastructure required Multi-asset payout flexibility - Pay recipients in USDC, other digital assets, or local fiat - all from a single funding event

- Pay recipients in USDC, other digital assets, or local fiat - all from a single funding event Real-time global disbursement - Eliminate prefunding delays and idle capital across corridors

- Eliminate prefunding delays and idle capital across corridors Turnkey stablecoin operations - Coinbase handles custody, compliance, and wallet infrastructure; MassPay handles delivery

Executive Quotes

"Stablecoins have moved from experiment to infrastructure - and businesses need a way to operationalize that shift without rebuilding their entire payment stack. Our partnership with Coinbase gives enterprises a turnkey path to fund in USD, move value onchain, and pay anyone in the world in the currency that works best for them. That's what the future of global payouts looks like, and we're building it now." said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay.

"Stablecoin rails are becoming the standard for how global businesses move money, and our partnership with MassPay is a great example of that shift in action. MassPay's enterprise clients can now fund in USD, settle in USDC, and pay recipients globally — all within the infrastructure they already use. Coinbase handles the custody, compliance, and onchain infrastructure in the background, so MassPay can stay focused on delivering high-quality service to their clients."said Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is a leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cryptocurrency, or cash pickup. The platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

About Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Every experience runs on Coinbase's full-stack platform powering the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

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Kristopher Conesa

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SOURCE MassPay