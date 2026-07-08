MASSPAY EXTENDS RECORD RUN: Q2 PAYOUT VOLUME UP 408% AS STABLECOIN STRATEGY MOVES FROM VISION TO PRODUCTION

Global Payout Orchestration Leader Posts 98% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year as Stablecoin Partnerships with Circle and Coinbase Bring Instant, Compliant Digital Dollar Payouts to 180 Countries

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay , a leading global payout orchestration platform that enables businesses to send payments worldwide through a single API, today announced record second-quarter results, delivering payout volume growth of 408% over Q2 2025, with gross revenue up 98% year-over-year. Coming off the strongest quarter in company history, Q2 didn't just sustain the pace - it accelerated it.

The Numbers Behind the Momentum: In Q1, MassPay called its 317% volume growth "a signal, not a spike." Q2 answered: 408% volume growth and 98% revenue growth prove the trajectory is compounding, not cooling. Enterprise clients aren't just onboarding - they're scaling, moving more volume through more corridors, across more payout rails. Revenue growth pacing alongside volume confirms what Q1 suggested: the unit economics hold, and the model doesn't strain under scale. It strengthens.

"Two record quarters in a row isn't luck - it's architecture," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "We spent years building the orchestration layer the world's payout infrastructure was missing. Now every quarter is a stress test, and every quarter the answer is the same: it holds, it scales, it grows."

Stablecoins: From Promise to Production

While much of the industry is still debating stablecoins, MassPay spent Q2 deploying them.

The company announced partnerships with Circle, joining the Circle Payments Network (CPN) as a managed payments participant, and with Coinbase to power stablecoin-based payouts - bringing regulated, enterprise-grade digital dollar rails directly into MassPay's orchestration platform. For MassPay clients, stablecoins aren't a separate product or a side bet. They're simply another rail - selected intelligently alongside bank transfers, cards, wallets, and cash pickup, based on what's fastest, cheapest, and most reliable for each payout.

"Stablecoins solve the middle of the journey - moving value across borders instantly," added Grushkowsky. "But a payee in Manila or São Paulo doesn't want a token. They want money they can spend. That's where orchestration wins: we pair the speed of stablecoins with local delivery into bank accounts, wallets, and cash pickup across 180 countries. Digital dollars in, local value out."

The Rail Is Only Half the Story

Q2 also saw MassPay deepen the infrastructure around the payout itself. The company launched payee verification services - including account name inquiry, account validation, and bank account and name matching - at no additional cost to clients, reducing failed payouts and fraud exposure before money ever moves. Multi-currency funding expanded to 39 currencies, giving enterprises more flexibility in how they fund global payouts.

Each addition follows the same logic that has guided MassPay since day one: the payout is not just a transaction. It's a promise to a real person, and every layer of the platform - verification, compliance, rail selection, last-mile delivery - exists to keep it.

Halfway Through 2026: The Growth Year, On Schedule

MassPay opened the year declaring 2026 "all about growth." At the halfway mark, the results speak plainly: back-to-back record quarters, production stablecoin rails, expanding enterprise adoption, and a proprietary direct network - built relationship by relationship, market by market - that continues to prove it holds at scale.

"Behind every percentage point is a real person getting paid faster, in the way they choose," said Grushkowsky. "That's what we're scaling - not just volume, but trust."

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is the leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cash pickup or cryptocurrency. Our platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay