MassPay Joins the Visa Fintech Fast Track Program

News provided by

MassPay

11 Jul, 2023, 08:14 ET

MassPay to enhance its global payout services and payout orchestration offerings with the power of Visa.

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, the premiere provider of global payout orchestration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Visa through its Fast Track Program.

Through the Visa Fast Track Program, MassPay will strengthen its global payout service offerings, expand its capabilities, and gain access to Visa's curated partner ecosystem. The partnership also includes accelerated onboarding to Visa's global network and reduced implementation lift with help from Visa and Visa selected enablement partners.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Visa. The Fast Track Program is a significant step in accelerating the services MassPay can bring to market, starting in the United States and expanding globally soon thereafter," said Pouya Moghavem, Head of Business Development at MassPay. "Our collaboration with Visa is a significant milestone in MassPay's growth, and we are excited about the potential this partnership holds for MassPay and our customers."

"Pouya and the MassPay team have consistently proven their commitment to innovation, partnership and customer service," said Marie-Elise Droga, SVP and Head of Global Fintech Partnerships at Visa. "We look forward to working with MassPay as they leverage our resources and expertise to evolve their global payout orchestration platform. This partnership is just the beginning, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together."

For more information about MassPay and the company's global payout orchestration capabilities, please visit https://www.masspay.io.

For more information on the Visa Fast Track Program, please visit https://partner.visa.com/site/programs/fintech-program.html 

About MassPay
MassPay's global payout orchestration platform enables our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border payout orchestration is delivered via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more at MassPay.io.

Visa® is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A. Incorporated. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE MassPay

Also from this source

Fortress Web3 Technologies and MassPay Partner to Enable Rapid, Low-Cost Global Payouts at Scale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.