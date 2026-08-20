MassPay Launches MassPay Validate, Bringing Pre-Send Account Verification to Any Company Sending Payments

Standalone product confirms account status and ownership before funds move, with global coverage through a single API call

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, the global financial orchestration platform, today announced the launch of MassPay Validate, a standalone account verification product that confirms an account's status and owner before a payment is originated.

Available as its own product rather than a bundled feature, MassPay Validate lets any company sending payments verify personal and business accounts through a single API call, with global coverage across the markets they already pay into. Companies do not need to route payout volume through MassPay to use it.

Failed payouts remain one of the most persistent and least visible costs in electronic payments. Approximately one in eight payout failures traces back to account data that could have been identified before send, whether from entry errors, stale records, or deliberate tampering with payment instructions. The cost lands twice: on operations teams absorbing returns, reconciliation, and re-processing fees, and on payees waiting on money they have already earned.

"Every failed payout has a person on the other end of it who did nothing wrong," said Ran Grushkowsky, Co-Founder and CEO of MassPay. "They were told they were paid. They check, and the money isn't there. We built validation to close that gap for our own payouts, and it works so well that keeping it to ourselves stopped making sense. Anyone originating a payment should be able to verify the account first."

MassPay Validate returns a real-time verification result before funds move, including overall match status, confirmation of account ownership, a confidence score on the name match, and provider risk scoring where the corridor supports it. Companies use the response to proceed, flag for review, or block. Results that cannot be finalized immediately are delivered by webhook rather than requiring polling.

Companies apply MassPay Validate at two points in the payment lifecycle. The first is supplier and vendor onboarding, where organizations bringing on new counterparties at volume can verify bank details at the moment a record is created, alongside existing due diligence, rather than discovering an error during a payment run months later. The second is immediately before payment origination, including any time payment instructions change. Both run through the same endpoint.

The launch also responds to tightening payment scheme requirements, including Nacha's WEB Debit rule requiring pre-send account verification for US ACH transactions.

Pricing follows MassPay's pay-for-success model. Validations are charged individually at an agreed rate, with no minimums. Accounts that cannot be validated are not charged.

Companies can begin testing immediately through MassPay's self-serve developer sandbox at masspay.io/developer-sandbox, which mirrors production behavior and requires no contract. A commercial agreement follows only once an integration has been built and tested.

The launch continues a period of rapid expansion for MassPay, which reported 408% payout volume growth and 98% revenue growth year over year in Q2 2026, its second consecutive record quarter.

About MassPay

MassPay is a global payout orchestration platform that helps companies pay people in 180 countries through bank deposits, mobile wallets, Visa Direct, ACH, RTP, FedNow, SWIFT, stablecoins, and cash pickup. With embedded KYC, KYB, sanctions screening, and tax compliance, and a direct-network model built on a pay-for-success pricing structure, MassPay is built around a single principle: payees first. MassPay is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay