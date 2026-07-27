MassPay Partners with Finexio to Launch Cross-Border AP Payments in 180+ Countries

Partnership brings MassPay's global payout network into Finexio's accounts payable platform, with local payment rails in more than 180 countries, identity-verified vendors, and no added fees on payments that fail to land. General availability is targeted for late summer 2026.

ORLANDO, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finexio, the Accounts Payable Payments as a Service provider embedded in the world's top procure-to-pay software suites, will launch its first cross-border payments offering through a partnership with MassPay, the global payout orchestration platform, the companies announced today. The offering will let Finexio customers pay vendors in more than 180 countries and 80 currencies directly from the AP platform where their domestic payments already run. It is rolling out with first partners now, with general availability targeted for late summer 2026.

The partnership reflects a larger shift in B2B payments. Cross-border vendor payments have historically lived outside the AP workflow, handed off to bank portals, wire forms, and a chain of correspondent banks that added days and stripped out visibility along the way. That model is giving ground to embedded infrastructure, where the AP platform becomes the origination point for global payments and a payout network handles delivery underneath it.

Under the partnership, Finexio customers will initiate international vendor payments from their existing AP workflow, and MassPay's infrastructure will handle routing, funds delivery, and local payment rails in each market, with screening and verification built into the flow. Every vendor's primary contact will complete identity verification, including a government ID and a live selfie, before payments begin, and account and name validation adds a second check in key markets. These validation layers help MassPay maintain a 99.76% transaction success rate across its network. Payments will move over MassPay's established local rails, including real-time payout methods where available in the destination market, with no added fees when a payment fails to land, backed by MassPay's pay-for-success model.

For years, growing internationally meant accepting a tradeoff: slower payments, less visibility into where money actually was, a new integration for every market, and treasury teams spending hours reconciling transactions instead of managing cash. The partnership is built to remove that tradeoff, and to open new markets without new integrations.

"Our customers already pay vendors all over the world. Today that means leaving the AP platform, keying wires into a bank portal, and losing sight of the money until it lands," said Chris Wyatt, CEO of Finexio. "We are betting that global growth should not require a global payments team, and that accounts payable is the right place to solve it. We chose MassPay because their network matched the scale of what we were building toward."

"We believe businesses should get paid in the currency, on the rail, and through the method that actually works for them locally," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "We spent years building the proprietary infrastructure to make that real at scale, market by market. Now we get to put that infrastructure to work for Finexio and its customers, and help those businesses grow into markets they couldn't easily reach before."

About Finexio

Finexio is the leading provider of Accounts Payable Payments as a Service, embedded in the world's top procure-to-pay software suites. Finexio's fully managed platform executes supplier payments end to end across every payment rail, moves suppliers to electronic payment, blocks fraud, and handles supplier support. Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise customers rely on Finexio to process billions of dollars in B2B payments annually. Finexio is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at finexio.com.

About MassPay

MassPay is a global payout orchestration platform enabling businesses to send payments to recipients in more than 180 countries across multiple rails, currencies, and payout methods, including local bank transfers, mobile wallets, real-time payments, and stablecoins. Built on a pay-for-success model, MassPay charges only on successful transactions, absorbs costs associated with cancellations, and requires no long-term contracts, giving clients enterprise-grade infrastructure with full operational flexibility. MassPay is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay