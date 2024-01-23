MassPay Welcomes Marcelo Bernal as New President

News provided by

MassPay

23 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

– Beginning A New Chapter in Leadership for MassPay –

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a leader in global payment orchestration solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Atlanta-based Payments and International Banking executive Marcelo Bernal as its new President & Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move comes as MassPay enters a new phase of global growth.

On welcoming Marcelo, Jeff Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of MassPay stated, "Marcelo brings success in growing profitable organizations to MassPay. His appointment is a significant step in preparing us to successfully realize the opportunities and overcome the challenges we will face as we expand globally. Marcelo's experience in payments, international banking and transforming mid-sized organizations will be a tremendous addition to our organization."

Prior to joining MassPay, Mr. Bernal worked in FX derivatives Sales and Trading and International Banking & Capital Markets for firms such as Citibank, HSBC and Goldman Sachs in London, New York, and São Paulo, and served as President and CEO of multiple start-up and mid-market finance and technology companies, seeing them through critical growth stages.

"I am thrilled to join MassPay at this pivotal moment. Global commerce is growing at an increasingly faster pace. I am excited with the opportunity to leverage my experience in global banking and payments to help MassPay's incredible team continue to expand globally to move money easier, faster and better across borders."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in MassPay's journey, further establishing the firm as a leader in the payment orchestration solutions.

About MassPay
MassPay's global payment orchestration solutions enable our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in over 238 countries and markets, in over 70 currencies, and hundreds of locally preferred alternative payment methods. Frictionless cross-border payment orchestration delivers optimized money-in and money-out operations via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more by visiting MassPay.io.

SOURCE MassPay

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.