MassPay Welcomes Marcelo Bernal as New President

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a leader in global payment orchestration solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Atlanta-based Payments and International Banking executive Marcelo Bernal as its new President & Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move comes as MassPay enters a new phase of global growth.

On welcoming Marcelo, Jeff Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of MassPay stated, "Marcelo brings success in growing profitable organizations to MassPay. His appointment is a significant step in preparing us to successfully realize the opportunities and overcome the challenges we will face as we expand globally. Marcelo's experience in payments, international banking and transforming mid-sized organizations will be a tremendous addition to our organization."

Prior to joining MassPay, Mr. Bernal worked in FX derivatives Sales and Trading and International Banking & Capital Markets for firms such as Citibank, HSBC and Goldman Sachs in London, New York, and São Paulo, and served as President and CEO of multiple start-up and mid-market finance and technology companies, seeing them through critical growth stages.

"I am thrilled to join MassPay at this pivotal moment. Global commerce is growing at an increasingly faster pace. I am excited with the opportunity to leverage my experience in global banking and payments to help MassPay's incredible team continue to expand globally to move money easier, faster and better across borders."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in MassPay's journey, further establishing the firm as a leader in the payment orchestration solutions.

About MassPay

MassPay's global payment orchestration solutions enable our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in over 238 countries and markets, in over 70 currencies, and hundreds of locally preferred alternative payment methods. Frictionless cross-border payment orchestration delivers optimized money-in and money-out operations via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more by visiting MassPay.io.

SOURCE MassPay