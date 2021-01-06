Mass'querade: The Theory of Everything

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2nd, 2021, an exciting new scientific theory was unveiled that explains literally "everything". This radical new theory is based on solid science, from Newton to Einstein. "Mass'querade: The Movie" released on kickstarter.com for crowd funding by Clifford G. Arnell, will revolutionize our human understanding of Mass and Matter, Gravity and Time and help us see the world in a whole new way. Imagine!

"Mass'querade: The Movie" Proof: 'Reality is an Illusion!'

What if Mass'querade can teach Science a brand new way of using old information to allow us to engineer and produce weightlessness, anti-gravity, and gravitational propulsion. Mass'querade, a new theory, offers answers for this idea. What if we could finally know everything about the world around us and out in the world of Hubble: the Black Holes, Gravitational Waves, Dark Matter, Time Warps, Wormholes, and Higgs Bosons? What if space exploration no longer depended on chemicals.

What if we could build Mass and Matter directly from pure energy? Mass'querade provides a new way of seeing how science can use High-Energy Photons to do this! What if knowing an exact theory of the composition of Mass, Matter and Gravity would allow a way to generate Anti-Gravity and bring weightlessness to the world of everyday living! What if a new kind of antenna like the ones that produce everything from cellphone conversations to radar and microwave ovens, could allow us to fly?

What if this new way of looking at Science could produce a local Point of Gravity that could pull things into free-fall toward it so things could be propelled or even lifted right off the ground! We could use anti-gravity to make pyramid building simple, allow us to travel to work effortlessly on a skateboard without wheels, and use our streets for commerce while using the family car to fly us for shopping and vacations. In the Twenty First Century, Engineers will create a world of new products to benefit mankind far more than Radar, Television, or the Transistor using the tenets of Mass'querade.

Albert Einstein searched half his life for a unified field theory that could explain how Electricity, Magnetism, Gravity and Time are related. Einstein was looking for Mass'querade: The Theory of Everything"! Mass'querade will complete the Standard Model of High-Energy Physics and eliminate Cyclotrons. Imagination will replace computerized modeling using Mass'querade.

Presented now on Kickstarter for Crowd Funding. Go see it now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cga2020/massquerade-the-movie

