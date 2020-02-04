MassRobotics Expands: Innovation Hub Serves Robotics, AI and Connected Devices Startups, STEM Programs and Global Robotics Community

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MassRobotics, the independent, nonprofit serving as an innovation hub for robotics and smart connected devices, officially opened its expanded facility which provides more space and services to this rapidly growing industry. The new facility helps meet the demand for the prototyping labs, test space and equipment needs of startups, provides room for robust STEM programming for Massachusetts students, and gives corporate partners and industry investors a world-class facility to explore and advance innovative and disruptive ideas in robotics hardware and software.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, MassRobotics' founders, partners, residents and the regional robotics industry joined in a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the grand opening.

"In 2015, we invited MassRobotics to locate to Boston because we saw what a tremendous opportunity it was to be a global hub for this growing industry," said Mayor Walsh. "We're thankful for their work inspiring our children in the Boston Public Schools, and look forward to seeing them nurture even more local talent and attract innovators from around the world to bring their talents to our city."

Established in 2015, MassRobotics opened its initial alpha space in February of 2017. This purpose-built expansion adds 25,000 s.f., giving MassRobotics a total of 40,000 s.f. in Boston's Seaport Innovation District. A $2.5M MassWorks grant assisted in funding more than half the design and construction investment in the new facility. The balance of the funding was raised from more than 35 corporate partners with the largest contributions from Analog Devices, Amazon Robotics, iRobot, Harmonic Drive, Mitsubishi Electric, MITRE, General Motors and Cowen, making this initiative a truly public-private partnership.

With this expansion, MassRobotics will be able to support more than 70 companies and more than 200 employees. The facility's new 100-person event space is a needed addition, providing a venue for industry presentations, networking events and STEM education programs.

The organization's unique "escalator" model allows startups to get established, grow and provide meaningful employment for the future workforce, and to provide ongoing value for MassRobotics' partner organizations, enabling MassRobotics to achieve its goals including:

Supporting and advocating for Massachusetts' more than 250 robotics companies along with the connected devices, artificial intelligence and machine learning companies that enable robotics hardware.

more than 250 robotics companies along with the connected devices, artificial intelligence and machine learning companies that enable robotics hardware. Offering best-in-class infrastructure and prototyping facilities to enable unfettered development of robotic/automation systems.

Inspiring the next generation of innovators and builders through in-house, hands-on STEM collaboration and initiatives.

MassRobotics attracts resident startups from across the U.S. and the globe – current residents hail from Canada, Singapore, Germany, Spain, Israel and other worldwide locations – and its alumni have stayed in Massachusetts and grown here in the state.

"The dynamic, impressive and innovative robotics industry, both here in Massachusetts and around the world, deserves a state-of-the-art facility to call home. At MassRobotics, we're proud to provide it," said Tom Ryden, executive director, MassRobotics. "Our expansion is driven by the needs of our community, residents and partners. The world looks to Massachusetts for advances in robotics, and the robotics industry looks to MassRobotics to provide the resources, community and physical infrastructure so the next generation of robotics startups can grow. We're excited to welcome the industry to our new home, and we're already thinking about what comes next."

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the collective work of a group of Boston-area engineers, rocket scientists and entrepreneurs. With a shared vision to create an innovation hub and startup cluster focused on the needs of the robotics community, MassRobotics was born. MassRobotics' mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and connected device companies by providing entrepreneurs and innovative robotics/automation startups with the workspace and resources they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. www.massrobotics.org

SOURCE MassRobotics