MassRoots Launches Revamped Dispensary Portal, Capable of Serving 2,400+ Licensed Dispensaries in Key Cannabis Markets

Subscriptions to MassRoots' business portal start at $420 per month, per dispensary location with a twelve-month minimum contract. According to New Frontier Data, there are currently 2,488 licensed dispensary locations in the United States. We believe that if MassRoots is able to engage several hundred in listing contracts, it could be a significant source of revenue and growth for the company.

"We expect that subscriptions to MassRoots for Business will be our primary source of revenue this year," stated MassRoots' Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. "We believe our dispensary portal has the ability to drive a new source of traffic to our dispensary clients and empower them with insightful analytics to better run their business."

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, the Company's mobile apps empower consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. With a significant market share of medical cannabis patients in certain markets and more than 35,000 shareholders, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit MassRoots.com/Investors and review MassRoots' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which may cause the trading price for our common stock to fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

