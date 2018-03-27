MassRoots Launches Revamped iOS and Android Mobile Apps

"We believe the weeks leading up to April 20th will provide MassRoots a unique opportunity to introduce our updated platform, as well as new features, to cannabis consumers and businesses," stated MassRoots Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Isaac Dietrich. "We have spent the past several months making significant improvements in MassRoots' infrastructure, developing blockchain-powered features in our platform, and revamping our business portal. We are excited to release these updates and new features to our community and clients."

MassRoots has made significant investments in developing blockchain-powered features within its business portal, specifically around product and strain reviews and tracking, as well as blockchain-based features to incentivize user-growth and strain reviews. These features are expected to be released over the coming weeks.

Additionally, MassRoots is expected to introduce its revamped business portal and dispensary finder in the near future. Only dispensaries that compensate MassRoots a minimum of $199 per location per month will be listed on the dispensary map and have access to the business portal. ArcView Market Research estimates there are roughly 1,700 dispensary locations in the United States currently, growing to around 2,500 over the next 18 months.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, the Company's mobile apps empower consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. With a significant market share of medical cannabis patients in certain markets and more than 35,000 shareholders, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit MassRoots.com/Investors and review MassRoots' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

