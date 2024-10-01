Massumi + Consoli Adds Joyce Cowan to Elevate Healthcare Private Equity Capabilities

Cowan Brings Significant Healthcare Regulatory and Private Equity Experience to the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide law firm focused on private equity and M&A, is pleased to announce that it is bolstering its private equity healthcare capabilities with the addition of Joyce Cowan as a Partner.

With decades of distinguished experience in healthcare law, Joyce will bolster the firm's ability to provide complete counsel to private equity sponsors and other acquisitive enterprises investing in the dynamic and increasingly complex healthcare sector. Joyce's addition marks a key step in the firm's initiative to build and expand its healthcare practice, delivering enhanced, sector-specific value to clients navigating this growing market.

"We're seeing dealmaking in the healthcare industry accelerate, and our clients continue to heavily invest in the sector," said Anthony Consoli, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Joyce's stellar reputation and proven track record in handling complex healthcare transactions, shaping public policy and working with businesses within healthcare will further strengthen our ability to build partnerships with our clients and meet their needs in this active space."

Joyce brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge in private equity healthcare transactions, which frequently involve complex regulatory and compliance issues, as well as substantial experience in public policy matters, including the financing and delivery of healthcare services and the requirements of the federal Medicare program and state Medicaid programs. She also assists clients in developing internal policies addressing compliance with the industry's complex legal framework and has regularly advised clients before the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and other federal agencies. Finally, she has an extensive history in influencing federal healthcare policy.

"The healthcare private equity market is evolving rapidly, driven by intensifying and continuously shifting policy, an increasing demand for innovative solutions and technological advancement," said Peter Massumi, the firm's other co-founder. "Joyce adds a wealth of experience that will empower our clients to stay ahead of these trends, and her impressive background will be a tremendous asset as we work together to unlock new investment opportunities and address the sector's unique challenges."

"I am excited to join Massumi + Consoli, a firm that stands out for its innovative approach to delivering client-focused legal solutions in the private equity market," said Joyce. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and partnering with our clients to explore the significant opportunities and drive growth in the healthcare industry."

Joyce is an active member of the American Health Lawyers Association and the Health Law Section of the American Bar Association.

Prior to joining Massumi + Consoli, Joyce was previously a Partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and an unmatched client experience specifically tailored to middle market private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as other dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized, boutique experience.

