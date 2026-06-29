Massumi + Consoli Bolsters Healthcare Transactional Capabilities with Veteran Private Equity and M&A Partner in New York

The Addition of Michael R. Miller Reflects the Firm's Continued Investment in High-Caliber Talent Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide law firm recognized for its leading Private Equity and M&A practice, today announced the addition of Michael R. Miller as a Partner in its New York office. Michael strengthens the firm's capabilities for private equity sponsors in healthcare, alongside other active sectors, while expanding its New York presence. His arrival adds senior bench as the firm continues to scale to meet sustained client demand.

"We've built M+C to be a place where senior lawyers can do their best work for sponsors, and Michael's decision to join reflects that," said Anthony Consoli, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Our growth has been deliberate, with New York central to our national platform. We will continue to grow with partners of Michael's caliber."

"Michael is an exceptional private equity lawyer with broad healthcare sector experience and the kind of judgment clients look for at every stage of a deal," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "He fits the way we work, and his arrival allows us to maintain the senior capacity our clients rely on as the firm continues to scale."

Michael advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with particular depth in healthcare, spanning physician practice investments, pharmaceutical services, medical devices and revenue cycle management platforms, as well as substantial experience across technology, manufacturing and other sectors, including software and industrials transactions. His practice covers leveraged buyouts, platform and add-on acquisitions, carve-outs and divestitures, cross-border investments, capital restructurings, structured minority investments and similar transactions.

"Massumi + Consoli has built something distinctive in the middle market, combining a relationship-driven and senior, partner-led approach with specialist depth and substantial investment in technology and AI," said Michael Miller. "The firm's platform is a strong fit for my clients and an outstanding environment to continue building my practice."

Prior to joining M+C, Michael was a Partner at Goodwin and practiced at Kirkland & Ellis.

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide, Chambers-ranked law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and unmatched client experience specifically tailored to the middle market needs of private equity firms and other dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized, boutique experience.

SOURCE Massumi + Consoli LLP