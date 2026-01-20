Massumi + Consoli Bolsters Strategic M&A Capabilities with Hire of Trevor Katende in Los Angeles

Firm Expands Capacity to Support Growing Demand from Strategic Acquirers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide law firm recognized for its leading private equity and M&A practice, announced today that Trevor Katende has joined the firm as a Partner in its M&A practice in Los Angeles, expanding the firm's ability to support public and privately held companies on complex strategic transactions.

Trevor's arrival reflects Massumi + Consoli's continued focus on growing its robust transactional platform and specifically expanding its strategic M&A capabilities. His addition further positions the firm to support increased deal volume from strategic clients while maintaining the execution, responsiveness and commercial judgment that define its transactional practice.

"We've continued to see increasing demand from strategic acquirers, corporate boards and management teams seeking senior-level counsel on sophisticated, middle market transactions," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Adding Trevor meaningfully enhances what we can offer strategic clients. He brings deep experience and strong judgment that complements our existing strengths and allows us to better support that growing volume."

Katende brings extensive experience advising public and privately held companies, boards of directors and special committees on complex M&A and other strategic transactions, as well as private equity firms and their portfolio companies on a wide range of transactional matters.

"Our focus has always been on delivering the same level of rigor and execution across every transaction we handle, whether for a private equity sponsor or a public company," said Anthony Consoli, the firm's other co-founder. "As we expand our strategic M&A work, it's critical that we do so with partners who fit our model and apply a high bar to their practice. Trevor does exactly that."

Trevor returns to private practice after being co-founder and managing partner of Everest Talent Management, where he worked with select, well-known athletes to help build brands and off-field businesses. Prior to that, he was a partner at Paul Hastings, and he began his career with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

"Massumi + Consoli has built a robust, sophisticated M&A platform that is highly respected in the middle market," said Trevor Katende. "The firm's private equity foundation and deep transactional experience translate naturally to strategic M&A work, and there is a clear opportunity to continue expanding that work for strategic clients within a model that prioritizes senior-level, hands-on counsel."

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide, Chambers-ranked law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and unmatched client experience specifically tailored to the middle market needs of private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as other dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized, boutique experience.

SOURCE Massumi + Consoli LLP