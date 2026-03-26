Massumi + Consoli Opens Orange County Office to Support Rapid Growth and Client Demand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide law firm recognized for its leading private equity and M&A practice, today announced the opening of an office in Orange County, California, expanding the firm's footprint as it continues a period of rapid growth across its national platform.

The Orange County office reflects the firm's continued expansion in both attorney headcount and client demand and supports its investment in talent and client service across Southern California.

Strategically located adjacent to Fashion Island at 520 Newport Center Drive, Suite 650, the new office places Massumi + Consoli in the heart of Orange County's business and investment community, offering convenient access to clients while positioning the firm to continue attracting top legal talent in the region.

"Massumi + Consoli has experienced significant growth in recent years as more sponsors and acquisitive companies turn to our team for practical, business-focused legal counsel on their middle market deals," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Opening an office in Orange County reflects the continued expansion of our platform and positions us to support the next phase of the firm's growth."

"Orange County is a natural extension of our Southern California presence and an important market for many of our clients, as well as an increasingly attractive destination for legal talent," added Anthony Consoli, the firm's other co-founder. "Establishing a presence here allows us to be closer to our clients while also creating a strong platform for continued recruiting in one of the most dynamic legal markets in the country."

The Orange County region has become an important hub for private equity investment and middle market activity more broadly, supported by a diverse base of companies across technology, life sciences, healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing and professional services.

"The combination of strong private equity activity and a deep base of growth-oriented businesses makes Orange County an important market for our clients," said Michael Young, a senior partner based in the new office. "Being here allows us to stay closely connected to that ecosystem and support sponsors and companies as they pursue new investments, acquisitions and growth opportunities."

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide, Chambers-ranked law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and unmatched client experience specifically tailored to the middle market needs of private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as other dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized experience.

SOURCE Massumi + Consoli LLP