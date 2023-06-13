Massumi + Consoli Continues Growth Momentum in New York with Addition of M&A Partner

Benjamin Howard's Arrival Enhances the Firm's Private Equity Offering

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a boutique private equity-focused transactional law firm, is pleased to announce that Benjamin Howard has joined the firm's Private Equity M&A practice as a Partner in its expanding New York office. Benjamin's addition follows closely on the heels of Jared Bryant's arrival in New York as the firm continues its strategic effort to bolster its transactional offering for private equity sponsors nationwide.

"Massumi + Consoli has been gaining significant momentum in recent years, and the expansion of our Manhattan office is a testament to the firm's continued growth and success," said Anthony Consoli, Co-Founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Benjamin is a rising star, and his extensive private equity experience will further enhance the Firm's reputation as the premier law firm for middle market PE transactions in New York City and beyond."

Benjamin will represent private equity funds and their portfolio companies, public and private companies and other strategic clients in all types of M&A transactions.

"New York remains a key market for our clients, and we are committed to expanding our footprint to foster deeper relationships and provide a more locally tailored experience," added Peter Massumi, the Firm's other Co-Founder. "By adding talented professionals like Benjamin to our team, we continue to bolster our capabilities to provide comprehensive full-service support for middle market transactions that is not rivaled anywhere else in the marketplace."

"Massumi + Consoli has burst onto the scene and quickly established itself as one of the go-to law firms for middle-market private equity transactions," said Benjamin. "There is a lot of great energy and excitement coming from the firm right now, and you can tell there is serious passion behind their work. I'm looking forward to working closely with the firm's exceptional lawyers, who seem truly energized by the work that they're doing."

Benjamin was previously at Latham & Watkins.

About Massumi + Consoli LLP:

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

SOURCE MASSUMI + CONSOLI LLP