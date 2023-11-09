Massumi + Consoli Enhances Growth Equity Capabilities with Arrival of Experienced Private Equity Partner in New York

News provided by

Massumi + Consoli LLP

09 Nov, 2023, 13:03 ET

Nathan Sawyer Joins to Help Meet Increasing Demand from Sponsors and Other Strategic Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide boutique law firm specializing in private equity transactional and advisory work, today announced the enhancement of its growth equity and M&A offering with the addition of Nathan Sawyer as a Partner in the Firm's New York office.

Nathan will serve a crucial role in helping to further build the Firm's Growth Equity practice, where he will work closely with financial sponsors and other strategic investors to deliver tailored solutions for control and structured minority investments into high-growth companies.

As a member of the Firm's Private Equity, Growth Equity and M&A practices, Nathan will represent private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as other public and private companies, in a broad range of strategic transactions, including in connection with growth equity and structured capital investments, mergers, asset and equity acquisitions and dispositions and other complex transactions.

"Nathan's growth equity expertise creates direct synergies with our existing transactional capabilities," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "His arrival further reinforces our position as a national leader in the middle market private equity space, and we're excited about the value he will add for our clients."

Nathan's addition marks the latest in a series of high-profile hires the Firm has made in New York this year, including David Mannion (Tax), Carmen Wong (Investment Funds), Benjamin Howard (M&A) and Jared Bryant (Debt Finance), and underscores the Firm's strategic intent to grow in markets pivotal to private equity work.  

"As the nation's largest financial center, New York City remains a key market for the private equity ecosystem," added Anthony Consoli, the Firm's other co-founder. "We're continuing to strategically bolster our presence in New York by adding top-tier talent like Nathan, who can bring significant private equity experience and expertise directly to our clients doing business in the city."

"The Massumi + Consoli reputation has been rapidly growing in New York as a premier firm with top-tier lawyers," said Nathan. "I'm excited to help build a top-tier growth equity offering."

Nathan was previously a Partner with Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP.

About Massumi + Consoli LLP:
Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A, growth equity, fundraising and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate and investment management matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

SOURCE Massumi + Consoli LLP

