Massumi + Consoli Launches Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice to Enhance Its Offering for Private Equity Firms and Dynamic Enterprises

Michael R. Huttenlocher Joins the Firm to Lead New Practice

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli, a nationwide law firm focused on private equity transactional work, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice. The practice will be led by Michael R. Huttenlocher, who joins the firm as a Partner in its New York office from McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

Under Mike's leadership, the new practice will work closely with the firm's corporate team to deliver strategic advice and counsel to clients as they navigate complex transaction-related litigation and other high-stakes disputes. By adding a litigation and dispute resolution practice, the firm will provide a more comprehensive offering to its acquisitive clients throughout the entire life cycle of their investments.

"The addition of Mike and the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation for our clients," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "Unfortunately, even parties with the best intentions can end up in disputes in the context of transactions. Our litigation team will partner with our M&A group throughout the deal execution process to manage post-transaction dispute risk and swiftly address any controversies that do arise."

The firm's new Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice is unique in the marketplace and will have a distinct focus on private equity and M&A dispute resolution, providing acquisitive businesses with comprehensive counsel across a broad range of matters, including litigating and arbitrating post-closing controversies, such as purchase price adjustment and earnout disputes, indemnity claims and representation and warranty insurance-related conflicts, and representing portfolio companies in any post-acquisition investigations or litigation, such as matters relating to corporate governance, securities litigation, labor and employment controversies and general commercial disputes.

A prominent litigator, Mike has extensive courtroom experience and has represented clients in various complex controversies, including domestic and cross-border deal litigation, corporate governance disputes, white collar and regulatory defense, commercial and securities litigation, complex settlements, appeals and arbitrations. Mike is admitted to the bars of the Supreme Court of the United States, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the United States District Courts for the Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of New York.

"Mike's practice is a perfect complement to our leading Private Equity and M&A practice, and his expertise will allow us to deliver new value-added services and capabilities to better meet the needs of our clients," said Anthony Consoli, the firm's other co-founder. "We've long recognized the need for this solution in the marketplace, and today's announcement aligns with the firm's broader vision to serve as a one-stop-shop for the evolving legal needs of middle market and large cap private equity sponsors and other acquisitive enterprises."

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Massumi + Consoli. The opportunity to build something from the ground up is a once-in-a-career opportunity, and the firm's rapid growth and ascendant profile makes it an exciting place to innovate," added Mike. "By combining my litigation background with the firm's deep transactional capabilities and relationship-focused approach, we can offer clients a unique advantage in navigating complex disputes, protecting their investments and achieving optimal outcomes."

About Massumi + Consoli

Massumi + Consoli is a nationwide law firm that delivers exceptional expertise and an unmatched client experience specifically tailored to middle market private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as dynamic and acquisitive enterprises. Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A Group of Kirkland & Ellis, the firm's approach combines the proficiency of the best large international law firms with a highly personalized, boutique experience.

