Massumi + Consoli Now Offers Complete Team of In-House Specialists to Provide Clients with Full-Service Transactional Support

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli LLP, a boutique private equity-focused transactional law firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, now offers a full-service transactional practice in-house, with premier practitioners in the core specialty areas of tax, intellectual property, data privacy and cybersecurity, executive compensation and employee benefits, labor and employment and environmental and health and safety matters, integrated with its strong group of M&A, growth equity and debt finance attorneys.

MCLLP's tightly knit team of highly accomplished, seasoned subject matter experts, assembled from preeminent large firm practices, enables the firm to provide its clients with end-to-end capabilities for all of the core aspects of their private equity, M&A and financing transactions and to continue supporting its clients' businesses—including portfolio companies of private equity firms—with ongoing counsel outside of the transactional context.

"We have tremendously enjoyed having the ability to offer our clients all of the subject matter expertise needed to deliver exceptional, white-glove service for their transactional needs, with unparalleled technical proficiency, attentiveness and effectiveness," said Peter Massumi, co-founding partner of the firm.

"We are focused on delivering innovative and efficient solutions that drive success for our clients, and we believe that the development of our full-service team of specialists further enhances our ability to stay meaningfully connected to a broader range of our clients' goals," said the firm's other co-founder, Anthony Consoli.

MCLLP's specialist teams are led by:

Ryan Roberts (Tax) – Ryan Roberts advises clients on tax issues related to domestic and cross-border acquisitions and dispositions, mergers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, debt and equity financings, joint ventures, venture capital and growth investments and restructurings and distressed company transactions. Ryan was formerly in the Tax practice group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York.

Sean Hill (Intellectual Property) – Sean Hill advises clients on a broad range of intellectual property, data privacy and cybersecurity issues, including issues relating to IP protection and ownership, open-source software and privacy compliance. He also counsels clients on a variety of commercial agreements, including those relating to technology licensing, distribution and reselling, manufacturing and supply, joint development and research, software delivery, outsourcing and data processing. Sean was formerly in the M&A and Intellectual Property practice groups of Vinson & Elkins LLP in Houston.

Matthew Shiels (Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits) – Matt Shiels advises clients on employment agreements and incentive arrangements, as well as related tax and benefits matters. Matt was formerly in the Executive Compensation and Employee Benefits practice group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York.

Ami Zweig (Labor and Employment) – Ami Zweig advises clients on employment law matters in the transactional, litigation, counseling and investigatory contexts, including matters relating to complex M&A transactions, restrictive covenants, hirings and separations, wage-and-hour, discrimination and harassment, breach of contract and internal investigations. Ami was formerly in the Employment Litigation practice group of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York.

Adeeb Fadil (Environmental) – Adeeb Fadil advises clients on the environmental, health and safety aspects of a broad range of complex M&A and other corporate transactions, including the identification, assessment, allocation, management and disclosure of environmentally related risks and opportunities. Adeeb was formerly in the Environmental practice group of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York.

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate matters outside of the transactional context. MCLLP's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

